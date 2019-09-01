Give grilled pork chops a tasty twist with herbed cheese and grilled peaches

Grilled Pork Chops with Herbed Cheese and Grilled Peaches
Herbed Cheese Spread
5 oz (140 g) Riopelle or other triple cream cheese, rind removed
1 tbsp chives, finely chopped
1 tbsp basil, finely chopped
1 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
Pork Chops
4 bone-in pork chops, each about 3/4 inch (2 cm) thick, excess fat removed
2 peaches, halved and pitted
2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
Herbed Cheese Spread
In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Set aside.
Pork Chops
Preheat the grill, setting the burners on high. Oil the grate.
Oil the chops and peaches. Season with salt and pepper. Grill the chops for 4 to 5 minutes per side or until the desired doneness. Grill the peaches, flesh side down, until warm.
Garnish the chops with a knob of the herbed cheese spread. Serve the chops and peaches with a green salad or grilled vegetables (such as asparagus, zucchini, etc.), if desired.
Servings 4
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
Grilled Pork Chops with Herbed Cheese and Grilled Peaches
Herbed Cheese Spread
5 oz (140 g) Riopelle or other triple cream cheese, rind removed
1 tbsp chives, finely chopped
1 tbsp basil, finely chopped
1 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
Pork Chops
4 bone-in pork chops, each about 3/4 inch (2 cm) thick, excess fat removed
2 peaches, halved and pitted
2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
Herbed Cheese Spread
In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Set aside.
Pork Chops
Preheat the grill, setting the burners on high. Oil the grate.
Oil the chops and peaches. Season with salt and pepper. Grill the chops for 4 to 5 minutes per side or until the desired doneness. Grill the peaches, flesh side down, until warm.
Garnish the chops with a knob of the herbed cheese spread. Serve the chops and peaches with a green salad or grilled vegetables (such as asparagus, zucchini, etc.), if desired.
Servings 4
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
Grilled Pork Chops with Herbed Cheese and Grilled Peaches
Herbed Cheese Spread
5 oz (140 g) Riopelle or other triple cream cheese, rind removed
1 tbsp chives, finely chopped
1 tbsp basil, finely chopped
1 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
Pork Chops
4 bone-in pork chops, each about 3/4 inch (2 cm) thick, excess fat removed
2 peaches, halved and pitted
2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
Herbed Cheese Spread
In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Set aside.
Pork Chops
Preheat the grill, setting the burners on high. Oil the grate.
Oil the chops and peaches. Season with salt and pepper. Grill the chops for 4 to 5 minutes per side or until the desired doneness. Grill the peaches, flesh side down, until warm.
Garnish the chops with a knob of the herbed cheese spread. Serve the chops and peaches with a green salad or grilled vegetables (such as asparagus, zucchini, etc.), if desired.
Servings 4
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes