Writer Emma Donoghue on why children have such a hold on her imagination

Her best-known book, Room features children, as does her previous one, The Wonder. Irish-Canadian author Emma Donoghue’s also written two books featuring The Lotterys, for children. And, now, her new book, Akin, features a Michael, a 12-year-old boy whose father has died, whose mother is in prison and who becomes the ward of an unlikely guardian: Noah, his 80-year-old great uncle who is about to embark on a trip to Nice, France, to dig up some family history. Which we thought begs the question: Why do children/kids feature so prominently in so much of your literary fiction?

Kids have been coming up in my books pretty much all the time since our first child Finn was born almost 16 years ago. However, I would say that there are more substantial reasons, as well.

I think having kids made me realize how interesting kids are — all kids, in that they are newcomers. A writer is nearly always looking for a way to present their little world in a way that highlights the oddities of it. You can’t just take a local because a local won’t think to mention anything. There’s a reason for the literary convention of the stranger who comes to town and notices, you know, what Stepford is like, or what a peaceful Welsh valley is like. So kids are the stranger who’s come to town.

When I came to Canada, the government ... used to give you a big book that had sort of rules of Canadian society. I remember vividly that it kind of toggled between the idealistic and the honest. It said things like, “all Canadians are equal” but try to treat police officers with particular respect. One of the things it pointed out was in a gigantic supermarket you don’t have to pay until the end. But in a shopping mall, which can seem like a very similar layout, you have to pay when you cross one of those invisible lines at the entrance to a store within the shopping mall. That’s something an immigrant wouldn’t necessarily know. So that kind of thing you have to explain to kids all the time.

And also things about physics and the universe. I remember one of my kids pointing at some far away people and saying, “Oh, look, the little people” and I realized she didn’t realize they look small because they’re far away. They see things so fresh, which makes them invaluable to a writer.

I would say almost every conversation in Akin arises from some conversation I’ve had with my kids. And I really like that the child is on the one hand ignorant — Michael is bewildered that the French won’t take his money — but he’s heard of sordid things online. Kids have this awful sort of worldliness now from all the foul things they hear about from memes, and yet it’s a very shallow knowledge. So I find my kids constantly mention things they’ve seen online and I have to leap in with explanations.

I wrote plenty of books before my kids came along. And any day now I’m going to write one that has no children in it. I’m going to break their hold on my imagination.

