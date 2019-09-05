Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 4, 2019

10. The Warning, James Patterson, Grand Central (1)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (79)

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown (41)

3. The Vagina Bible, Jen Gunter, Random House Canada (2)

4. The Wake, Linden MacIntyre, HarperCollins (1)

5. Humans, Tom Phillips, Hanover Square (14)

6. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader (8)

7. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada (80)

8. Red River Girl, Joanna Jolly, Viking (1)

9. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (4)

10. Can’t Hurt Me, David Goggins, Lioncrest (4)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur

2. Someone We Know, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

3. The Marrow Thieves, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat

4. The Innocents, Michael Crummey, Doubleday Canada

5. Girl at the Edge of Sky, Lilian Nattel, Random House Canada

6. The Arrangement, Robyn Harding, Scout Press

7. A Noise Downstairs, Linwood Barclay, Seal

8. Albatross, Terry Fallis, McClelland & Stewart

9. Aria, Nazanine Hozar, Knopf Canada

10. Akin, Emma Donoghue, HarperCollins Canada

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. The Vagina Bible, Jen Gunter, Random House Canada

2. The Wake, Linden MacIntyre, HarperCollins

3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada

4. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

5. Love Lives Here, Amanda Jette Knox, Viking

6. Promise and Peril, Aaron Wherry, HarperCollins

7. Trudeau, John Ivison, Signal

8. Rush to Danger, Ted Barris, Patrick Crean

9. Feeding My Mother, Jann Arden, Vintage Canada

10. Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me, Anna Mehler Paperny, Random House Canada

9. Seven Fallen Feathers, Tanya Talaga, House of Anansi

10. The Inconvenient Indian, Thomas King, Anchor Canada

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

2. Boy-Crazy Stacey, Ann M. Martin, Gale Galligan, Graphix

3. Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty People, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

4. First Day Jitters, Julie Danneberg, Judy Love, Charlesbridge

5. The Pigeon HAS to go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

6. Land of the Spring Dragon, Tracey West, Matt Loveridge, Scholastic

7. Disney Princess 5-Minute Princess Stories, Disney Book Group, Disney

8. Hug It Out!, Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel

9. The Poison Jungle, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

10. Back to the Drawing Board, Kristen Gudsnuk, Graphix

SELF-IMPROVEMENT

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, HarperCollins Canada

2. Everything is F*cked, Mark Manson, HarperCollins Canada

3. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House

4. You are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press

5. The Gift of Imperfection, Brené Brown, Hazelden

6. Daring Greatly, Brené Brown, Avery

7. Unfu*k Yourself, Gary John Bishop, HarperOne

8. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis, HarperCollins Leadership

9. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Pocket

10. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis, Thomas Nelson

* number of weeks on list