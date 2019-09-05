Three recipes from 'Queer Eye''s Antoni

170 grams (1 ½ cups) Gruyere, grated

125 grams (1 cup) aged sharp white cheddar (such as Cabot clothbound), grated

240 grams (1 cup) full-fat sour cream

30 ml (2 tbsp) fresh lemon juice

30 ml (2 tbsp) finely chopped fresh rosemary

1-1/2 g (¼ tsp) freshly ground black pepper

Toasted baguette slices, crudites, and/or your favourite crackers or chips for serving

Heat the oven to 400 F, with a rack in the middle.

Combine all the dip ingredients in a large bowl and stir until smooth. Transfer to a 20-centimetre (8-inch) square baking dish, or an 18-to-20 cm (7-to-8-inch) ovenproof skillet, or a 2-quart (1.9-litre) gratin dish.

Bake until the dip is bubbly and light golden brown on top, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 7 to 10 minutes before serving. Serve with toasted baguette slices, crudites, and/or crackers or chips.

___

SOUTHERN ITALIAN/COLD NYC WINTER SALAD

Serves 4

2 tablespoons shelled unsalted pistachios

About 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

2 blood oranges or Cara Cara oranges, chilled

1 pink grapefruit, preferably small, chilled

1 navel orange, chilled

1 medium to large fennel bulb, preferably with fronds, stalks removed and fronds reserved (optional); bulb cut lengthwise in half, cored, and very thinly sliced

Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon

Freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Heat the oven to 350 F, with a rack in the middle.

Spread the pistachios on a small baking sheet (or use a pie pan) and toast until fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and immediately toss with ½ teaspoon oil and a generous pinch of kosher salt, then transfer to a plate to cool. Coarsely chop.

Using a sharp paring knife, trim off the tops and bottoms of the citrus fruits to expose the flesh. Stand one piece of fruit on end and cut away the peel and white pith, following the curve of the fruit from top to bottom. Repeat with the remaining citrus, then cut all the fruit crosswise into ¼-inch-thick slices. Cut one slice (your choice of fruit) into small wedges and set aside for garnish. Arrange the remaining slices, slightly overlapping on a serving platter.

In a medium bowl, toss together the fennel, a generous pinch each of flaky salt and pepper, and 2 tablespoons oil, then arrange over the citrus. If you have fennel fronds, coarsely chop enough to yield 1 to 2 tablespoons.

Drizzle the salad with the lemon juice, then top with the pistachios, reserved citrus pieces, a couple good pinches of flaky salt, and the fennel frond, if using.

___

CAULIFLOWER STEAKS WITH TURMERIC AND CRUNCHY ALMONDS

CAULIFLOWER:

1 large head cauliflower (about 0.7 kg)

60 ml (¼ cup) olive oil

4 g (2 tsp) ground turmeric

1-1/2 g (¼ tsp) kosher salt

4 large Medjool dates, pitted and thinly sliced lengthwise

15 g (½ cup) loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves

24 g (3 tbsp) roasted salted almonds, preferably Marcona

DRESSING:

12 g (3 tbsp) finely chopped tender fresh cilantro stems

30 ml (2 tbsp) gochujang or Sriracha

30 ml (2 tbsp) fresh lime juice (from 1 large lime)

15 ml (1 tbsp) extra-virgin olive oil

5 ml (1 tsp) honey

Pinch of kosher salt

For the cauliflower: Heat the oven to 425 F, with a rack in the middle.

Remove and reserve any green leaves from the cauliflower, then trim and discard the rough part of the stem. Cut the cauliflower lengthwise into two or three 3/4-inch-thick steak-like slices. The rest will fall apart, but that's OK — it will still taste great.

In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, turmeric, and salt. Arrange the cauliflower steaks and pieces, along with any leaves, on a baking sheet, drizzle with the oil mixture, and gently turn the cauliflower with your fingers to coat. Roast until golden and tender but not at all mushy, 25 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the dressing: In a jar with a lid or in a medium bowl, vigorously shake or whisk together all of the ingredients.

Arrange the roast cauliflower on a platter and drizzle with the dressing. Top with the dates, cilantro leaves, and almonds. Serve hot.

Tip: Gochujang, Korean chili paste, is available at Korean markets, many large supermarkets, and online. If you can't find it, you can substitute Sriracha here.

— excerpted from "Antoni in the Kitchen" by Antoni Porowski with Mindy Fox. Reproduced by permission of Rux Martin Books/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

By The Canadian Press