Three recipes from 'Queer Eye''s Antoni

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski draws heavily on his Polish roots and Montreal childhood for inspiration for his first cookbook, "Antoni in the Kitchen."
And while the resident food expert on the Netflix series has taken plenty of heat from critics who question his culinary prowess, he says it no longer bothers him.
"I do try to keep things simple because I want to keep it enjoyable," he says.
"I don't like to be stressed out in the kitchen.... Cooking for me is something that's meditative and relaxing in an otherwise chaotic life."
Here's a look at three recipes — one he calls a "simple dip" that's still decadent and flavourful, then a bright salad that can be adapted to whatever citrus fruit is available, and a vegan side that can serve as a meal when paired with rice or a grain.
CHEESY LEMON-ROSEMARY ARTICHOKE DIP
Serves 8 (makes 4 cups)
TIP: For the best taste and texture, go for artichokes marinated in oil (over the water-packed canned ones), in a jar or from the supermarket salad bar.
3 (184 gram) jars marinated artichokes, drained, coarsely chopped or quartered if whole
1 (225 gram) package cream cheese, softened
170 grams (1 ½ cups) Gruyere, grated
125 grams (1 cup) aged sharp white cheddar (such as Cabot clothbound), grated
240 grams (1 cup) full-fat sour cream
30 ml (2 tbsp) fresh lemon juice
30 ml (2 tbsp) finely chopped fresh rosemary
1-1/2 g (¼ tsp) freshly ground black pepper
Toasted baguette slices, crudites, and/or your favourite crackers or chips for serving
Heat the oven to 400 F, with a rack in the middle.
Combine all the dip ingredients in a large bowl and stir until smooth. Transfer to a 20-centimetre (8-inch) square baking dish, or an 18-to-20 cm (7-to-8-inch) ovenproof skillet, or a 2-quart (1.9-litre) gratin dish.
Bake until the dip is bubbly and light golden brown on top, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 7 to 10 minutes before serving. Serve with toasted baguette slices, crudites, and/or crackers or chips.
___
SOUTHERN ITALIAN/COLD NYC WINTER SALAD
Serves 4
2 tablespoons shelled unsalted pistachios
About 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
2 blood oranges or Cara Cara oranges, chilled
1 pink grapefruit, preferably small, chilled
1 navel orange, chilled
1 medium to large fennel bulb, preferably with fronds, stalks removed and fronds reserved (optional); bulb cut lengthwise in half, cored, and very thinly sliced
Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon
Freshly ground black pepper
1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Heat the oven to 350 F, with a rack in the middle.
Spread the pistachios on a small baking sheet (or use a pie pan) and toast until fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and immediately toss with ½ teaspoon oil and a generous pinch of kosher salt, then transfer to a plate to cool. Coarsely chop.
Using a sharp paring knife, trim off the tops and bottoms of the citrus fruits to expose the flesh. Stand one piece of fruit on end and cut away the peel and white pith, following the curve of the fruit from top to bottom. Repeat with the remaining citrus, then cut all the fruit crosswise into ¼-inch-thick slices. Cut one slice (your choice of fruit) into small wedges and set aside for garnish. Arrange the remaining slices, slightly overlapping on a serving platter.
In a medium bowl, toss together the fennel, a generous pinch each of flaky salt and pepper, and 2 tablespoons oil, then arrange over the citrus. If you have fennel fronds, coarsely chop enough to yield 1 to 2 tablespoons.
Drizzle the salad with the lemon juice, then top with the pistachios, reserved citrus pieces, a couple good pinches of flaky salt, and the fennel frond, if using.
___
CAULIFLOWER STEAKS WITH TURMERIC AND CRUNCHY ALMONDS
CAULIFLOWER:
1 large head cauliflower (about 0.7 kg)
60 ml (¼ cup) olive oil
4 g (2 tsp) ground turmeric
1-1/2 g (¼ tsp) kosher salt
4 large Medjool dates, pitted and thinly sliced lengthwise
15 g (½ cup) loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
24 g (3 tbsp) roasted salted almonds, preferably Marcona
DRESSING:
12 g (3 tbsp) finely chopped tender fresh cilantro stems
30 ml (2 tbsp) gochujang or Sriracha
30 ml (2 tbsp) fresh lime juice (from 1 large lime)
15 ml (1 tbsp) extra-virgin olive oil
5 ml (1 tsp) honey
Pinch of kosher salt
For the cauliflower: Heat the oven to 425 F, with a rack in the middle.
Remove and reserve any green leaves from the cauliflower, then trim and discard the rough part of the stem. Cut the cauliflower lengthwise into two or three 3/4-inch-thick steak-like slices. The rest will fall apart, but that's OK — it will still taste great.
In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, turmeric, and salt. Arrange the cauliflower steaks and pieces, along with any leaves, on a baking sheet, drizzle with the oil mixture, and gently turn the cauliflower with your fingers to coat. Roast until golden and tender but not at all mushy, 25 to 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the dressing: In a jar with a lid or in a medium bowl, vigorously shake or whisk together all of the ingredients.
Arrange the roast cauliflower on a platter and drizzle with the dressing. Top with the dates, cilantro leaves, and almonds. Serve hot.
Tip: Gochujang, Korean chili paste, is available at Korean markets, many large supermarkets, and online. If you can't find it, you can substitute Sriracha here.
— excerpted from "Antoni in the Kitchen" by Antoni Porowski with Mindy Fox. Reproduced by permission of Rux Martin Books/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
By The Canadian Press
