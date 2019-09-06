WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

9. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishment)

10. "Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild" by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

NONFICTION

1. "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

2. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

3. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

4. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. "Girl Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (Harper)

7. "It's Not Supposed to Be This Way" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

8. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

9. "The Disney Princess Cookbook" (Disney Book Group)

10. "Thank You For My Service" by Mat Best, Ross Patterson and Nils Parker (Bantam)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "A Better Man" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. "Sapphire Flames " by Ilona Andrews (Avon)

3. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "The Dark Side" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. "The Wallflower Wager" by Tessa Dare (Avon)

7. "Nantucket Neighbors" by Pamela M. Kelley (Piping Plover Press)

8. "Butterfly in Frost" by Sylvia Day (Montlake Romance)

9. "Bad Luck and Trouble" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

10. "Hot Shot" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

3. "How Not to Die" by Michael Greger and Gene Stone (Flatiron)

4. "The Complete Poetry" by Maya Angelou (Random House)

5. "Boy Erased" A Memoir" by Garrard Conley (Riverhead)

6. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

7. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster)

8. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (Harper)

10. "The Boy Who Tried to Hide" by Shane Dunphy (Hachette Ireland)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 per cent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

By The Associated Press