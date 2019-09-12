MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Sept. 13-15

1. Rotary Fundraising Brunch

Enjoy a delicious brunch, hosted by the Rotary Club of Waterdown during the Waterdown Village Farmers Market Sept. 14. Freewill donations welcome. Proceeds benefit Food4Kids and local Rotary projects. Dig in at the Waterdown Legion, 79 Hamilton St. N. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2. Car Wash and BBQ

Help support the Carlisle Girl Guides and get your vehicle cleaned up to roll into fall at Pro Oil Change, 64 Dundas St. E., Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While there, take a bite of the barbecue offerings.

3. Waterdown Terry Fox Run

Walk, wheel or run in support of cancer research Sept. 15 at Memorial Park, 200 Hamilton St. N. Registration for the annual Terry Fox Run takes place starting at 8 a.m. Event starts at 9 a.m. Bottled water and snacks provided. Route is five kilometres.

4. Telling Tales Festival

Dedicated solely to children's literature, the 11th annual festival connects top Canadian artists with children and youth over three days, with the main event set for Sept. 15 at Westfield Heritage Village, 1049 Kirkwall Rd. Enjoy performances, visual storytelling and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking at Rockton Fairgrounds (812 Old Highway 8), where there will be a free shuttle service.

5. Harvest Home Service