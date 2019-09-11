Have coffee with a cop in Waterdown Sept. 18

The Hamilton Police Service is looking to further its relationship with the Flamborough community and is doing so one cup of coffee at a time.
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the service will host a Coffee with a Cop event at the Copper Kettle Café located on the south-east corner of Main and Dundas streets, where officers will meet with residents between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The informal setting allows the service to discuss community issues and build relationships with local residents.
A global initiative, Coffee with a Cop has been shown to break down barriers that can often exist between police officers and the community, according to the Hamilton Police Service.
“There are no agendas or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighbourhood,” said a police media release.
