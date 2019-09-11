Have coffee with a cop in Waterdown Sept. 18

The Hamilton Police Service is looking to further its relationship with the Flamborough community and is doing so one cup of coffee at a time.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the service will host a Coffee with a Cop event at the Copper Kettle Café located on the south-east corner of Main and Dundas streets, where officers will meet with residents between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The informal setting allows the service to discuss community issues and build relationships with local residents.

A global initiative, Coffee with a Cop has been shown to break down barriers that can often exist between police officers and the community, according to the Hamilton Police Service.