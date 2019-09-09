10 presentations and performances at the Telling Tales Festival

Dedicated solely to children's literature, the 11th annual Telling Tales Festival connects top Canadian artists with children and youth at Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.) Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year's festival features 10 performance stages, where young guests will enjoy musical performances, puppet shows, storytelling, visual storytelling, talks and workshops. There will also be meet and greet with wandering literary and historical characters and a variety of literacy activities for youth of all ages.
Book donations are welcome and will be used for a giant book swap and shop. Guests who bring a book can swap it for another. For more information about the book swap, click here.
Planning to attend this free festival? Free parking is available at the Rockton Fairgrounds (812 Old Hwy. 8). A free shuttle will run from the fairgrounds to Westfield throughout the day.
There are a number of activities and guest appearances designed to appeal to different audiences. Below, you'll find a list of 10 presentation and activities. For a full list, visit the event website.
Vocalist and performer Jude Johnson takes to the bandstand at 10:15 a.m.
Author and illustrator Jess Keating meets with young fans at 10:45 a.m.
Storyteller Nathalie Vachon entertains youngsters in the Early Settlement Area at 11 a.m.
Meet writer and artist Jay Odjick, who will occupy the bandstand at 11 a.m.
The Hamilton Public Library puts on a puppet show at 11:45 a.m.
Sharon and Bram with Qin Leng take to the bandstand at 12:30 p.m.
Hamilton Youth Poets meet in the Early Settlement Area at 12:15 and 2:45 p.m.
Meet illustrators Eric and Terry Fan at 1:15 p.m.
9. Mr. Chris and the Gassy Bubbles
The interactive children's band Mr. Chris and the Gassy Bubbles perform on the music stage at 2:30 p.m.
A panel discussion with authors and illustrators takes place at 3 p.m. at Mountsberg Church.
