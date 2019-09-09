10 presentations and performances at the Telling Tales Festival

Dedicated solely to children's literature, the 11th annual Telling Tales Festival connects top Canadian artists with children and youth at Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.) Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year's festival features 10 performance stages, where young guests will enjoy musical performances, puppet shows, storytelling, visual storytelling, talks and workshops. There will also be meet and greet with wandering literary and historical characters and a variety of literacy activities for youth of all ages.

Book donations are welcome and will be used for a giant book swap and shop. Guests who bring a book can swap it for another. For more information about the book swap, click here.

Planning to attend this free festival? Free parking is available at the Rockton Fairgrounds (812 Old Hwy. 8). A free shuttle will run from the fairgrounds to Westfield throughout the day.