MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Sept. 20-22

1. Learn to Quilt

Seniors can learn to quilt with the help of the talented Flamborough Seniors Centre quilters. Everyone is welcome. Program runs Sept. 20 from 1 until 3:30 p.m. at the Flamborough Seniors Centre, 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown.

2. Fall Plant Sale

The Flamborough Horticultural Society is hosting its annual fall plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Waterdown Legion parking lot (79 Hamilton St. North) during the Waterdown Village Farmers' Market. Perennials in one-gallon pots, donated by members and a local nursery. Cash only.

3. Fall Creative Market

More than 24 vendors will gather to sell their wares on Franklin Street in Waterdown Sept. 21. Locally-produced arts, soaps, textiles and more will be on sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Browse crafts and goodies while listening to live music.

4. Roast Beef Dinner in Millgrove

Usher in fall with a tasty roast beef dinner with all the fixings, as well as tea, coffee and desserts at Millgrove United Church, 370 5th Concession Rd. West. The annual dinner is set for Sept. 21 and runs from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20. Draw prizes will be up for grabs. For more or to secure tickets, call Shirley at 905-689-8617.

5. Dinner and a Musical