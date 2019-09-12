Author’s foray into adult fiction rooted in magical Métis childhood

“People need to follow along in the narrative — it’s all part of a relationship,” she says, using the magic as a metaphor.

In Empire of Wild, Joan is a hard-working woman searching for her husband, Victor, who vanished from their fictional village of Arcand after their first blowout fight.

She still hungers after him, physically and emotionally.

Almost a year later, Joan spots Victor — now known as the Jesus-loving Rev. Eugene Wolff — proselytizing to a Métis audience in a Walmart parking lot.

The fact that Victor doesn’t recognize her isn’t a deterrent; Joan is prepared to do anything to get her man back. She recruits her auntie, Ajean, who puts aside her euchre game to help, and Joan’s persistent nephew, Zeus, who is up for the adventure.

“I love talking about Indigenous love, about the ways we are part of the resistance, the ways in which we love each other, the ways in which we demand to be loved, and the ways in which we, especially the women, can have autonomy over our sexuality,” Dimaline says.

“Often the only time people ever hear about Indigenous women is in really tragic situations. That is a part of the story. But man, we’re all about love and relationships and family and the tactile nature of life and joy.”

After The Marrow Thieves, Dimaline was initially concerned about letting down her younger fans: Empire of Wild is not exactly kid-friendly.

But Dimaline just finished the first draft of the script for the TV adaptation of The Marrow Thieves with co-writer and co-executive producer Jennica Harper, and hopes that will tide readers over.

Despite its mature content, Empire of Wild is rooted in Dimaline’s childhood. Every summer, Dimaline and her family would return to their Métis community near Georgian Bay in Anishinaabe territory.

Dimaline, who would rather have been running around with her hundreds of cousins or watching cartoons, was instructed to stay behind with her beloved grandmother, Mere — whose voice guides all of Dimaline’s writing — and her aunts at her great-auntie Flora’s house.

That was how wee Dimaline honed the euchre skills prized by her character Ajean. “If you were going to be there and you sat at the table, it didn’t matter if you are 6 years old, you better damn well play,” Dimaline recalls.

That small home was also where Dimaline learned about the rougarou, a werewolf-like creature that acts as a warning for women and girls about the dangers of travelling alone along isolated roads.

Men and boys can be transformed into the rougarou for neglecting their responsibilities to the land and especially to any female-identified members of their community. The rougarou plays a key role in Empire of Wild, his presence both personal and political.

Back at the euchre table, the elder women would tell Dimaline stories in their language — a mix of Anishinaabemowin, Cree and old French — about their family’s history.

Dimaline was asked to recite them back until the women were reassured she understood their meanings. Other stories contained a lesson, and Dimaline was instructed to rebuild them inside another tale of her own making.

“The thing had to be held within the basket of a story,” she says. “To make sure that I understood which part was the pearl, I had to weave a different basket and hand it back to them.”

One year, Dimaline realized that she preferred the company of these women to riding her bike or jumping off the dock. “It was alluring,” she says. “When I did get to go out and hang with my cousins, I would have all these great stories about our family and community that they didn’t know. I started to pass them along and it was really joyful to me.”

When The Marrow Thieves became a phenomenon, Dimaline found “it was a very different feeling to be conscious of the fact that people were listening.”

Dimaline thought she needed to plan out her next book strategically but realized that if she strayed from her usual organic approach, the writing would suffer. And so she returned straight home.

“I think if I wasn’t coming out of this period of intense scrutiny, maybe I would have taken longer to go back to those old stories,” Dimaline says.

“I know I’m a 44-year-old woman, but I still believe in the rougarou. It was something quite spooky, beautiful and brutal, and that’s why I want to write it. I had the best time.”

Sue Carter is editor of the Quill & Quire and a freelance contributor based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @flinnflon