Salman Rushdie on the U.S.A., his friend Margaret Atwood, big pharma and Real Housewives

What I like about Cervantes’ great book is first of all the relationship between Quixote and Sancho. Quixote has his head in the clouds. Sancho has his feet on the ground. Quixote is a dreamer. Sancho is a realist. But I found my characters developing a little differently. Where Don Quixote is melancholy, mine is relentlessly cheerful and optimistic. And I thought there was something interesting about taking a character who’s full of hope, and full of optimism, and dreaming impossible things, and sending that character across a country which may not be at its most optimistic moment, to put it mildly.

There are a few incidents in the book where the difficulty of what it’s like to be travelling while brown or Black in America comes up.

I thought if I’m going to send these two people in their battered Chevy Cruze across Middle America, I can’t pretend that racism doesn’t exist. I have to incorporate it. I don’t want the book to be preachy, but I can’t ignore the fact that they certainly would encounter some kind of hostility. It’s every day in America right now.

Is he a standard for what America aspires to be?

I don’t want him interpreted in that simple allegorical way. I don’t think he represents the American dream. It’s so nice to have a central character who is not broken by events but who believes against all odds, in goodness. Quichotte believes that in order to win the lady’s hand he has to become worthy of her, he has to improve himself. In a moment of American culture which is darker it allows me to be funny.

The lists of TV shows, pop-culture references and news headlines in this book is dizzying. How much TV do you watch, anyway? I can’t quite picture you sitting there with the channel changer flicking between shows.

Until I had the idea of writing this book about this man who’s deranged by television, I didn’t really watch that much. But then I thought, I can’t write this book without knowing what he’s watching. So, I had do my due diligence, watch my Bachelors, Bachelorettes, Project Runways, Real Housewives of various cities. I did plunge into it. And now I don’t have to.

And what were your thoughts?

I thought ‘if I watch this for any time then I’d be the one that was deranged.’ It convinced me that what I proposed about the character was literally true. And one of the things about him, which is expressed by him watching all this TV, he’s very lonely. He has no love in his life, he has never been married, he has no children. So he sits in these motel rooms in the Midwest and he watches television. I think one of the things that can happen to people who watch enormous amounts of television is that they begin to feel that they know the people on the other side of the screen.

One major character in the book is Quichotte’s nephew, who owns the big pharma firm for which his uncle initially works.

A couple of people who were close to me actually died as a result of opioid abuse, including my youngest sister who died in 2007, so it’s been 12 years. She was only 45. That made it personal to me. And as a result, I began to dig into this stuff, asking people for advice and finding books to read and following journalists covering the field, and so on. It’s only now that I feel as if we’re ready to talk about it.

The big pharma firms have an awful lot to answer for.

We’ve just seen Johnson and Johnson have been very heavily fined. I’m glad that finally these big pharma companies are being held accountable for this crisis. But one of the things that I was really shocked by was the ease with which it was possible to corrupt members of the medical profession. For modest sums like $20,000, $30,000, some become willing to prescribe these very dangerous drugs.

There are mentions in the book of India, America and England, and how these countries are broken.

In all three cases, people are being asked to believe in a fictional, mythologized version of the glorious past in order for the people propagating that theory to gain power. In America there’s that red hat. Whenever I see that red hat I want to ask the people wearing it: When exactly was America great? And similarly, in England, the whole Brexit nonsense is driven by a myth of England, that there was this golden age before there were any inconvenient foreigners. In each of the three countries there’s a golden-age myth which has been used to drive contemporary populist xenophobic politics.

We are a world divided in some sense, families having travelled to different corners of the earth. Does that mean we can’t understand the places we came from?

In this moment of migration ... it’s become a normal part of the human condition that there should be these distances between us. I was very conscious as a young man when I was living in England, of the danger of losing touch with my origins. Writing Midnight’s Children was for me a kind of reclamation: this is where I come from, this is who I am. I was (recently asked) what advice would I give to young people of Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi descent living in England. And I said: don’t lose touch. Try not to lose the language. Because if you retain the language, you retain access to the culture.

There’s a bit in the beginning of the book: “Brother ... was possessed of the fool’s conviction that the imaginings of creative people could ... enter and transform and even improve the real world.” That seems to me to be saying that art can change the world.

I don’t think many revolutions are started by artists. But I do think that great art can be a mirror, which reveals meaning. And I think, the experience of loving a book, when the vision of that book in part becomes your vision, and you begin to see the world through the eyes of that book, I think that’s how they change people; you love the book and therefore you begin to see like it.

And, ergo, love can change the world.

Ergo love can change the world. Love will find a way, as Quichotte keeps telling us. Love will find a way.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: debdundas