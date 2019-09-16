7th annual Chili Fest heats up Flamborough on Sept. 24

The seventh annual Flamborough Women’s Resource Centre Chili Fest will heat up tastebuds in Waterdown on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The annual event is the Flamborough Women’s Resource Centre’s major fundraising event of the year and is expected to attract more than 500 people.

In 2018, Chili Fest raised $31,400 for the centre, a program of Interval House of Hamilton which provides programs and services for women and their children dealing with family crises and domestic violence.

The year’s event, which will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Waterdown’s Branch 551 of the Royal Canadian Legion, located at 79 Hamilton St. N., will feature chili from eight local restaurants. Taking part this year are Boston Pizza, Bo’s Sports Bar, COBS Bread, Cascata Bistro, Earth to Table: The Farm, Goodness Me, Roseto Catering and Wildhagen Greenhouses.