Tanya Talaga, Ayelet Tsabari among finalists for $60,000 2019 Hilary Weston prize

An all-woman lineup of writers is in the running for the prestigious and lucrative Hilary Weston prize for non-fiction, the Writers’ Trust announced Tuesday.
Finalists were selected from a field of 99 titles submitted by 55 publishers. Each of the finalists will receive $5,000, with the winner receiving an additional $60,000.
The finalists are:
They were chosen by a jury composed of writers Ivan Coyote, Trevor Herriot, and Manjushree Thapa.
The prize, which was first established in 1997, used to go under the name Writers’ Trust Nonfiction Prize until Hilary Weston began supporting it in 2011. Last year’s winner was Elizabeth Hay.
This year’s winner will be announced at the annual Writers’ Trust gala event on Tues., Nov. 5, which will see a number of prizes awarded with a total of $260,000 going to Canadian writers that night.
