MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough and beyond Sept. 27-29

1. Treasures, Rummage and Bake Sale
Shop treasures, household items, jewelry, books, next-to-new clothing for everyone and baked goods at the Christ Church Flamborough (92 Hwy. 8, Greensville) annual rummage and bake sale Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 28 starting at 9 a.m.
Lionel Bernard performs old time, down east and country music as well as dance music Sept. 27 at the Waterdown branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, 79 Hamilton St. N. The fun starts at 7 p.m.
The Carlisle Scouts host a curb-side paper and bottle drive Sept. 28 in Carlisle and Freelton. Have your papers and bottles at the curb before 9 a.m. for pick up. Alternatively, you can drop off items at Carlisle United Church (1432 Centre Rd.) between 9 a.m. to noon. For special pick up, call Andrea at 905-690-3700.
The CIBC Waterdown branch will hold a charity garage sale with proceeds benefiting cancer research. The Run for the Cure fundraising event takes place Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the bank branch, located at 9 Hamilton St. N.
A tribute to the NBA champions, explore the corn maze at Lindley's Farm, 900 Fiddlers Green Rd., Ancaster from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekend until the end of October. Admission is $8.
