MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough and beyond Sept. 27-29

1. Treasures, Rummage and Bake Sale

Shop treasures, household items, jewelry, books, next-to-new clothing for everyone and baked goods at the Christ Church Flamborough (92 Hwy. 8, Greensville) annual rummage and bake sale Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 28 starting at 9 a.m.

2. Live music at the Legion

Lionel Bernard performs old time, down east and country music as well as dance music Sept. 27 at the Waterdown branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, 79 Hamilton St. N. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

3. Paper and Bottle Drive

The Carlisle Scouts host a curb-side paper and bottle drive Sept. 28 in Carlisle and Freelton. Have your papers and bottles at the curb before 9 a.m. for pick up. Alternatively, you can drop off items at Carlisle United Church (1432 Centre Rd.) between 9 a.m. to noon. For special pick up, call Andrea at 905-690-3700.

4. CIBC Garage Sale

The CIBC Waterdown branch will hold a charity garage sale with proceeds benefiting cancer research. The Run for the Cure fundraising event takes place Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the bank branch, located at 9 Hamilton St. N.

5. Corn Maze