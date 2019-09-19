History of Grimsby Beach focus of Flamborough Heritage Society meeting

The Waterdown-East Flamborough Heritage Society’s 2019-2020 public meetings program gets underway Friday, Sept. 27 with John Allen, whose presentation will focus on the history of Grimsby Beach.
Allen, who grew up in Beamsville, bought his first house in Grimsby Beach with his wife Linda in 1968. The house, one of the many structures known as the Bowslaugh cottages that were used to accommodate people attending the Methodist camp meetings in the late 19th century, was built by John Bowslaugh and Noah Phelps. The Allen family later moved to the Bowslaugh house on Main Street East, which required extensive renovations after a devastating fire.
Allen’s passion for history and photography has resulted in some 2,200 pictures, many of which can be found at local libraries and archives in Grimsby and Hamilton.
The WEFHS is also gearing up for its 29th annual Book Fair, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Additional speakers lined up for the year include Dave Patterson, a.k.a. “the 1492 guy” who will talk about 'Native Indian Gifts to the World' in November, Mike McDonnell’s presentation on 'Canadians in the Civil War' in January and Rob Green’s talk on black history in February. March’s meeting will feature Nathan Brown, who will talk about the restoration of the former Waterdown Library/East Flamborough Township Hall — and the WEFHS annual general meeting will take place in April, followed by a presentation by Kaitlin Kennel, who will talk about the archeological dig at the Stryker Canada site at Clappison’s Corner.
The WEFHS meetings are held at 8 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at St. James United Church Fellowship Hall (306 Parkside Drive, Waterdown). They are open to the public, and admission is free.
Fore more information, visit www.flamboroughhistory.com.
