History of Grimsby Beach focus of Flamborough Heritage Society meeting

The Waterdown-East Flamborough Heritage Society’s 2019-2020 public meetings program gets underway Friday, Sept. 27 with John Allen, whose presentation will focus on the history of Grimsby Beach.

Allen, who grew up in Beamsville, bought his first house in Grimsby Beach with his wife Linda in 1968. The house, one of the many structures known as the Bowslaugh cottages that were used to accommodate people attending the Methodist camp meetings in the late 19th century, was built by John Bowslaugh and Noah Phelps. The Allen family later moved to the Bowslaugh house on Main Street East, which required extensive renovations after a devastating fire.

Allen’s passion for history and photography has resulted in some 2,200 pictures, many of which can be found at local libraries and archives in Grimsby and Hamilton.

The WEFHS is also gearing up for its 29th annual Book Fair, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19.