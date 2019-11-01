A look at the making of French's Ketchup

Select Food Products Ltd., located at 120 Sunrise Ave., is a family-owned food manufacturer with more than 75 years of experience in the sauce and condiment business.
It manufactures a variety of barbecue sauces, mayonnaise, mustards, salsas, salad dressings, gravies and more.
One of its clients, French's Ketchup, is manufactured at the plant.
French's Ketchup was thrown into the spotlight when Kraft Heinz announced in 2015 it was selling its Leamington, Ont., processing plant and moving its Canadian ketchup operations to the U.S., leaving Leamington farmers without a customer.
In December that year, French's pledged to make ketchup using Leamington farmers' tomatoes.
A tomato mixture is prepared to be put into vat where salt and spices are added.
A secret mixture of seasoning is added to the tomato mixture.
The ketchup making process is controlled by a computerized system.
Empty plastic bottles are lined up at the beginning of the conveyor belt.
Empty bottles make their way down a conveyor belt to be filled with ketchup.
A worker places empty bottles on a conveyor belt.
Bottles are filled with ketchup, capped and sent along a conveyor belt to the labelling machine.
Wayne keeps an eye on production.
Caps are checked on bottles of ketchup.
Labels are placed on the bottles.
A worker checks the label on a bottle of French's Ketchup.
It takes approximately 45 minutes from start to finish to make a bottle of French's Ketchup at Select Food Products Ltd.
Boxes of French's Ketchup are put in storage before being shipped to stores.
— Photos by Dan Pearce
