City gardens, public produce stands ease 'food desert' woes

"What we have often heard over the years is that transportation is a huge barrier to food access," said Alysa Moore, program manager for Georgia Fresh For Less, which provides state residents who receive food stamps with financial assistance to shop at farmers markets.

Eleby relies heavily on the transit platform markets. Without them, he said, he'd be forced to rely on a small scattering of stores in his low-income neighbourhood in southwest Atlanta where he said he has to smell food or examine it for mould before buying it. The food there, he said, isn't "like it's supposed to be."

As of 2015, roughly 22% of Atlanta's population was living in a low-income community more than a mile from a food store, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In Chicago, that number is 5%. Comparatively, the number in Seattle is 7.8%; Washington, D.C., 6.4%; Baltimore, 4.3%; and Milwaukee, 3.5%, according to the USDA.

Christopher "Mad Dog" Thomas, 34, who grew up in the Altgeld Gardens neighbourhood on Chicago's South Side, said he has suffered from "'food desert eating disorder,' where all you can afford to eat is candy."

Thomas and his wife, Kathryn Gatewood, make a weekly trip outside their neighbourhood to a store called Pete's Supermarket, which Kathryn Gatewood describes as "the black or Hispanic Whole Foods."

"We spend almost 40% of our paychecks combined to ensure a healthier diet for our kids," she said, adding that it is a better alternative than buying bad food from the "dusty shelves" of corner stores in Englewood.

The Chicago non-profit Inner-City Muslim Action Network has launched "The Corner Store Campaign" to change that.

Sami Defalla, who runs the Morgan Mini Mart in Englewood, has been an active partner with the campaign for more than two years. Defalla has created a "green zone" in the store where shoppers can purchase inexpensive fresh fruits and vegetables.

"I wish I had a bigger platform to offer more ... to my customers," Deffala said.

The Muslim Action Network also operates a health clinic where patients can see a dietitian free of charge and receive coupons for free produce at the nearby farmers market. Every Friday, the group hosts a farmers market where residents can connect with local urban farmers.

As a volunteer in a community garden in Atlanta, Celeste Lomax is finally able to take fresh produce home to her low-income neighbourhood, which is located about 4 miles (6.4 kilometres) away from the nearest supermarket.

"We have a right to eat healthy like everyone else does," she said.

Alfiky reported from Chicago.

By Andrea Smith And Amr Alfiky, The Associated Press