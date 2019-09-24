Andre Alexis, Tea Mutonji among finalists for $50,000 Rogers Writers’ Trust fiction prize

Indie presses have almost swept the shortlist for the prestigious Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize. Of the five finalist books, four are from small presses with one, Michael Crummey’s The Innocents from Doubleday, an imprint of publishing juggernaut Penguin Random House Canada.

Those five finalists are:

André Alexis for Days by Moonlight, Coach House Books: Alexis is the author of 11 books, including Fifteen Dogs, which won the 2015 Giller Prize and part of a five-novel series examining philosophical themes. This fourth book in the series is a darkly comic portrait of a botanist and a professor trying to unearth the story of a mysterious poet, set in a twisted version of southern Ontario — a land of werewolves, witches, plants with unusual properties, towns that celebrate house burnings, and communities where Black residents speak only in sign language. Jurors described this book as “a funny, moving, and wholly original take on the quest narrative that liberates the imagination with a loud whoop of joy.”

Sharon Butala for Season of Fury and Wonder, Coteau Books: Butala is the author of 19 books of fiction and nonfiction, a recipient of the Marian Engel Award and the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, and is an Officer of the Order of Canada. Season of Fury and Wonder is a collection of short stories that presents the lives of women of varied experience; each story is a reaction to a classic work of literature the author admires. Jurors said “Butala reinvigorates aging myths and the writing craft itself.”

Michael Crummey for The Innocents, Doubleday Canada: Crummey’s most recent work touches on themes of survival and loyalty through the story of a brother and sister who are orphaned in an isolated cove on Newfoundland’s northern coastline, with only the barest notion of the outside world. He’s previously written eight books of poetry, four previous novels as well as short stories and nonfiction and is the inaugural recipient of both the Bronwen Wallace Award and the Writers’ Trust Fellowship among other awards and nominations. The jury describes this book as “a page-turning masterclass in landscape writing and the longings and sorrows of the human heart.”

Téa Mutonji for Shut Up You’re Pretty, Arsenal Pulp Press: Mutonji was born in Congo-Kinshasa and now lives in Scarborough. She was named emerging writer of the year by the Ontario Book Publishers Organization in 2017, and is the first author to be published under the Arsenal Pulp Press imprint VS. Books. Her debut story collection Shut Up You’re Pretty is tinged with pathos and humour, with the jurors describing it as “a fiercely intelligent collection about the inner lives of young women.”

Alix Ohlin for Dual Citizens, House of Anansi Press: Ohlin is the author of four books and chairs the creative writing program at the University of British Columbia. She was previously a finalist for the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize. Dual Citizens is told from the perspective of Lark Brossard, who has felt invisible and overshadowed by the people around her all of her life. When her occasional lover denies her a child, Lark is forced to re-examine a life marked by unrealized ambitions and thwarted desires and take charge of her destiny. The jury describes this book as “a compulsively readable novel about family, sisterhood, and those uncontrollable forces that drive and haunt us.”

The finalists were selected by a jury composed of authors Dennis Bock, Michael Kaan, and Suzette Mayr. They read 131 books submitted by 62 publishers.

The prize is intended to recognize authors of the year’s best novel or short story collection. Each finalist receives $5,000 and the winner, announced at the Writers’ Trust Awards gala ceremony in Toronto on Tues., Nov. 5, 2019, receives $50,000

Past prizewinners include: Austin Clarke (1997), Alice Munro (2004), Lawrence Hill (2007), Miriam Toews (2008 and 2014), Emma Donoghue (2010), André Alexis (2015), Yasuko Thanh (2016), David Chariandy (2017), and Kathy Page (2018). The prize has been sponsored by Rogers Communications since its inception in 1997.