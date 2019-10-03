MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Oct. 4-6

Want a fright to get your blood pumping? Head over to Bizzaro’s Factory of Fear starting on Fri., Oct. 4 from 7 to 11 p.m. for a ghoulishly fun time. This haunted attraction at 367 Hwy. 5 West runs every Friday to Sunday in October. Admission is $15 with proceeds supporting mental health charities.
Two weeks of deals and special markdowns continue at Rescued & Restored, 248 Freelton Rd. Fill a bag full of clothing for $5 on Oct. 4, shop the 35 per cent off table Oct. 5 and pick up housewares (glassware, utensils, and more) at 50 per cent off Oct. 6. Rescued & Restored in open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Enjoy a country style, country cooked, roasted turkey dinner at Freelton United Church, 155 Freelton Rd. Limited seating. Group seating can be arranged if requested in advance. Call 905-807-1790 or 905-659-0441 for tickets, which cost $20 for adults, $12 for youth 12 and under.
Grace Anglican Church, 157 Mill St. North, hosts a pet blessing during its Oct. 6 service at 10 a.m. Bring your pets, leashed or in carriers, as Grace celebrates the great blessing that animals are in people's lives and in all creation.
Westfield Heritage Village, 1049 Kirkwall Rd., is baking up a feast for the sense, allowing guests to see, smell and taste a variety of delicious breads using historic recipes. Event runs from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 and features bread making demonstrations and sampling.
