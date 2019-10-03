MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Oct. 4-6

1. Factory of Fear

Want a fright to get your blood pumping? Head over to Bizzaro’s Factory of Fear starting on Fri., Oct. 4 from 7 to 11 p.m. for a ghoulishly fun time. This haunted attraction at 367 Hwy. 5 West runs every Friday to Sunday in October. Admission is $15 with proceeds supporting mental health charities.

2. Fall Fest Sale

Two weeks of deals and special markdowns continue at Rescued & Restored, 248 Freelton Rd. Fill a bag full of clothing for $5 on Oct. 4, shop the 35 per cent off table Oct. 5 and pick up housewares (glassware, utensils, and more) at 50 per cent off Oct. 6. Rescued & Restored in open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

3. Turkey Dinner

Enjoy a country style, country cooked, roasted turkey dinner at Freelton United Church, 155 Freelton Rd. Limited seating. Group seating can be arranged if requested in advance. Call 905-807-1790 or 905-659-0441 for tickets, which cost $20 for adults, $12 for youth 12 and under.

4. Blessing of the Animals

Grace Anglican Church, 157 Mill St. North, hosts a pet blessing during its Oct. 6 service at 10 a.m. Bring your pets, leashed or in carriers, as Grace celebrates the great blessing that animals are in people's lives and in all creation.

5. A Taste of Warm Bread

Westfield Heritage Village, 1049 Kirkwall Rd., is baking up a feast for the sense, allowing guests to see, smell and taste a variety of delicious breads using historic recipes. Event runs from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 and features bread making demonstrations and sampling.