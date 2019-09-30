Step back in time during Flamborough's heritage scavenger hunt

Discover secrets of the past while taking a stroll back in time around the Village of Waterdown.

From Oct. 5 to 19, the Flamborough Archives and Heritage Society will host the Back in Time History Quest scavenger hunt to encourage residents of all ages to attend the 29th annual book fair at St. James United Church at 306 Parkside Dr.

“We’ve been having diminished attendance,” said Kim Hirst, Flamborough Heritage Society board member.

Hirst explained that while the organizers aren’t positive for the reasons behind the slow down, they wanted to come with a fun event to rev up the younger generation and turn them on to history.

“We’re encouraging a walk through the village but each of the clues is accessible if there’s mobility issues,” she said. “We’re hoping that they’ll walk and see the different places.”

The clues will be based on different aspects of village life, from historical buildings to defunct industry to quirky local facts, and will be available online Oct. 5. The society hopes the two-weeklong quest will also encourage people to get creative in their hunt by taking photos of themselves dressed up or being goofy and post to Instagram with the hashtag #Flamboroughhistory.

The first event is sponsored by 10 local businesses, including Brown Lawyers, Heritage Reality, Dr. Jane Colwell, Polar Bay Wines, Jay’s Auto Service, Riverin Wood Products, Copper Kettle Café, Waterdown Income Tax and Bookkeeping, Brown Financial Security and Burnside.

“I think there’s 12 clues and they … have to go someplace to find the answer,” Hirst said, noting the locations will be historically significant.

Although the clues will be online, there will also be “grab and go” sheets in the archives and at the different sponsors. The clues will eventually lead to the book fair and there is going to be a prize for most “original presentation of answers.”

“We’re just trying to get more community involvement in the history," said Hirst, adding, the quest is designed to pique the interest of local youth and "get them excited about the history of the village" in a fun and interactive way.