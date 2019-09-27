Organizing a holiday bazaar in Flamborough? Let us know

The cooler weather is upon us, a sign that winter is on its way. The chill in the air means holiday season is just around the corner — a busy time of year with bazaars, sales and celebration.

To help plan your weekends, the Review will publish a comprehensive list of local bazaars in the Oct. 24 issue of the paper and online at flamboroughreview.com. But we need your help.

If your church, business, school or group is holding a craft show, bazaar or holiday sale, send us the details. You can email them to editor@flamboroughreview.com. Please keep your submissions to 30 words and include all pertinent information, including the date, time, location and a short description of what people can expect at your event.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 18.

