Study finds some tea bags leach microplastics

Researcher and chemical engineering student Laura Hernandez agreed, cautioning anyone from reading too much into the tea study.

"There's really much more research needed before I can state anything but I don't really think one cup of tea will kill you. No. We've been drinking this tea for a while now," said Hernandez, a fourth-year PhD student.

"This is more a call for tea producers to stop using plastic in their packaging because they have so many other options. There's really no need for it."

As for the reason why the McGill team found such high plastic levels, Hernandez suggested one factor was that they looked for smaller particles than most studies — microparticles and nanoparticles, which are a thousand times smaller than microparticles.

"Our numbers are very high in comparison to other studies but we're also looking at smaller particles," said Hernandez.

"Most other studies are looking at particles above 100 micrometres.... The numbers they're getting for instance in bottled water is reported to be 10.1 microparticles per bottle of water, whereas we're getting billions of particles."

The study also found that far fewer particles were released when the tea bag was steeped at room temperature for five minutes.

But that's not the norm when brewing tea, the study acknowledges, adding that tea drinkers often heat water above the measured temperature of 95 °C and that even "food grade" plastics may degrade or leach toxic substances when heated above 40 °C.

Tufenkji said she now avoids tea bags containing plastics, but largely because of her aversion to single-use plastics.

"I do drink loose-leaf tea or tea in a paper tea bag," said Tufenkji.

"I still continue to enjoy tea, that's for sure."

— By Cassandra Szklarski in Toronto

By The Canadian Press