'That C word is a flipping frightening word': Flamborough cancer benefit marks breast cancer awareness month

Usher in Breast Cancer Awareness Month by spending an evening of celebration and reflection with “Phenomenal Women” at West Avenue Cider House Oct. 4.

The inaugural event, which will pay tribute to breast cancer survivors and those currently battling the disease, is a fundraiser for the Camisole Project, a not-for-profit organization that provides comfort to those having breast cancer surgery.

“We have to involve people that haven’t been involved before,” said Joanne Stacey, a cancer survivor and organizer of the event.

Stacey was inspired to host the fundraiser after doing work with the Juravinski Cancer Centre's Bright Run, where she approached by a woman who spoke to her about doing something different to raise awareness and funds.

The Phenomenal Women cancer benefit event is all about honouring the lives affected by the disease, specifically those here in Flamborough and the surrounding area.

The evening at the 8th Concession Rd. East facility near Hwy. 6, will feature a silent auction, raffles, live musical performance by singer-songwriter Bianca Bernardi and dinner by Chef Luca Ballard.

Working partners Joelle Godddard Cooling of Joelle’s and BodyMed Boutique’s Barb Daize will not only be joining a list of sponsors that include Beaux Lifestyle, Amoena and Studio Studio B, they are also part of a group of “connecters,” who help people with breast cancer get the support they need.

“We have resources here that people don’t know about,” Stacey said of the network.

Meanwhile, the Camisole Project put little bags together for women and men newly diagnosed with breast cancer and inside holds a treasure trove of supplies and comforts such as a resource directory, a journal and a big pillow.

“We’re putting safe products in the bag because after you’ve been through cancer, you don’t want to touch anything with chemicals.”