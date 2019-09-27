Drop off your used sports gear in Waterdown and support First Nations youth

The tradition of supporting First Nations youth continues at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School in Waterdown.

The Skinner Road elementary school is once again collecting used sporting equipment, including hockey gear and bicycles, which will be donated to youth living in remote northern Ontario communities.

The 10th annual equipment drive runs until Oct. 4, when donations will be picked up by the OPP, a longtime supporter of the drive hosted by Burlington’s Winch Group. The equipment is delivered with the assistance of the OPP’s Highway Safety Division.

Donations of used equipment can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at St. Thomas School, 170 Skinner Rd. before Oct. 4. Donations will also be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Mainway Recreation Centre (4015 Mainway) in Burlington.

