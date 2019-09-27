Toronto poet Anne Michaels nominated for two 2019 Vine Awards

Toronto poet Anne Michaels has been nominated for two 2019 Vine Awards, each worth $10,000.

Michaels was nominated in two categories: nonfiction for her book “Infinite Gradation,” published by Exile Editions, and for poetry for her book “All We Saw,” published by McClelland & Stewart.

In total, the Vine Awards are handed out in five categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, history and children’s/young adult. There were three authors shortlisted in each of the five categories.

Fiction: Claire Holden Rothman, “Lear’s Shadow” (Penguin Random House Canada); Aaron Kreuter, “You and Me, Belonging” (Tightrope Books); Natalie Morrill, “The Ghost Keeper” (HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.)

Nonfiction: Anne Michaels, “Infinite Gradation” (Exile Editions); Sarah Weinman, “The Real Lolita” (Knopf Canada); Lezli Rubin-Kunda, “At Home: Talks with Canadian Artists about Place and Practice” (Goose Lane Editions)

Poetry: Linda Frank, “Divided” (Wolsak and Wynn Publishers); Anne Michaels, “All We Saw” (McClelland & Stewart); Suzannah Showler, “Thing Is” (McClelland & Stewart)

History: Benjamin Carter Hett, “The Death of Democracy” (Allen Lane Canada/Penguin Random House Canada); Robert Harris, “Song of a Nation: The Untold Story of Canada’s National Anthem” (McClelland & Stewart); Sarah Wobick-Segev, “Homes Away From Home: Jewish Belonging in Twentieth Century Paris, Berlin and St. Petersburg” (Stanford University Press)

Children’s/Young Adult: Jonathan Auxier, “Sweep” (Penguin Random House Canada Young Readers); Cary Fagan, “Wolfie and Fly: Band on the Run” (Penguin Random House Canada Young Readers); Ellen Schwartz, “Princess Dolls” (Tradewind Books).

The Vine Awards build on the Canadian Jewish Book Awards founded in 1988 and are given out each year. They are administered by the Koffler Centre of the Arts. Winners will be announced at a gala luncheon in Toronto on Oct. 23.