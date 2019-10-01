Dr. Seuss exhibit to launch with the Grinch

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An interactive exhibit inspired by the fantastical books of Dr. Seuss will kick off in Canada with a holiday-themed room just in time for Christmas.

Organizers of The Dr. Seuss Experience say the tour's first stop at Square One mall in Mississauga, Ont., will include a room dedicated to the Grinch — the resident grouch of Whoville who despises Christmas.

The Canadian premiere on Oct. 26 will also feature a mirrored room dedicated to the bird-like character the Sneetches, resulting in an "endless sea of Sneetches surrounding guests."

The 15,000-square-foot presentation comes from Kilburn Live and Dr. Seuss Enterprises and draws inspiration from the author's beloved tales.