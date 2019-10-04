167th Rockton World's Fair runs Thanksgiving weekend

The 167th Rockton World’s Fair hits the Rockton Fairgrounds on the Thanksgiving Long Weekend — with new and old entertainment for all ages.

The Oct. 10-14 fair will see more than 60,000 people flock to the Rockton Fairgrounds and Rockton Agricultural Society office co-ordinator Katrina Wieczorek said the fair and the Rockton Agricultural Society are committed to agriculture, education and entertainment.

“There’s a lot to be excited about,” Wieczorek said of the 167th fair. “We connect rural and urban experiences and offer people up-close educational opportunities with livestock and agriculture.”

She said visitors should check out the exhibits and competitions — including the crafts, baking and cooking competitions — both for adults and children.

“They’re something that makes a country fair very unique,” she said. “That’s one of our traditions here.”

She added there are a multitude of agricultural exhibits and the livestock shows.

“We have an awesome 4-H showing here — we do 4-H dairy, beef, sheep and arts and crafts,” she said. “This year we have a 4-H beef market show and sale, our second annual.”

Of course, the event offers a number of Rockton traditions — including the demolition derby, heavy horse demonstration, and giant pumpkin weigh-in, and the midway among others. But new this year, the fair will be doing a 50-50 draw every night at the demolition derby.

Wieczorek added Toonie Thursday for the midway provided by Campbell Amusements is back this year, as all midway games, rides, hotdogs, drinks and candy floss are $2 from 5-11 p.m. However, no displays, barns or buildings are open on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Friday from 4 p.m. to close unlimited rides are $35.

Wieczorek said the fair will also feature a performance by local country music artist Ty Baynton at 1 p.m. on Saturday.