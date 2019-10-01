The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

9. Catching the Wind by Melanie Dobson, narrated by Nancy Peterson (Two Word Publishing LLC)

10. The Dutch House: A Novel by Ann Patchett, narrated by Tom Hanks (HarperAudio)

Nonfiction:

1. Body of Proof: An Audible Original by Darrell Brown, Sophie Ellis, narrated by Darrell Brown, Sophie Ellis (Audible Originals)

2. The Home Front: Life in America During World War II by Audible Original, narrated by Martin Sheen (Audible Originals)

3. Press Pause: A Young Person's Guide to Managing Life's Challenges by Catherine Singer, narrated by Catherine Singer (Audible Originals)

4. Inside Out: A Memoir by Demi Moore, narrated by Demi Moore (HarperAudio)

5. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by Malcolm Gladwell (Hachette Audio)

6. Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love by Jonathan Van Ness, narrated by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperAudio)

7. Understanding Complexity by Scott E. Page, The Great Courses, narrated by Scott E. Page (The Great Courses)

8. Girl, Stop Apologizing (Audible Exclusive Edition): A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals by Rachel Hollis, narrated by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

9. Permanent Record by Edward Snowden, narrated by Holter Graham (Macmillan Audio)

10. The Power of Vulnerability: Teachings of Authenticity, Connection, and Courage by Brené Brown , PhD, narrated by Brené Brown , PhD (Sounds True)

-----

By The Associated Press