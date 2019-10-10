MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough and beyond Oct. 11-13

1. Fall Fest Sale

Find all manner of home goodies from tables and chairs to clothing, puzzles or mirrors at Rescued and Restored's annual Fall Fest. The two-week-long event continues this weekend with great deals, including BOGO 50 per cent off deals on chairs Oct. 11 and more throughout the weekend at 248 Freelton Rd.

2. Messy Church

Enjoy fun songs, crafts and dinner at St. James United Church (306 Parkside Dr.) Oct. 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event will feature worship time and games for a family-friendly audience.

3. Rockton World’s Fair

The Thanksgiving weekend tradition returns to the Rockton Fairgrounds (812 Old Hwy. 8) Oct. 11-14. Enjoy fall favourites like plant and vegetable contests, 4H competitions, agricultural displays, exhibitors, a midway and more. For a full schedule of Rockton Worl's Fair events and admission rates, visit www.rocktonworldsfair.com.

4. Factory of Fear

Ready for a scare? Head to Bizzaro’s Factory of Fear Haunted Attraction at 367 Hwy. 5 West for an eye-popping, fear-inducing good time over the Oct. 11-13 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and a portion will go to charity.

5. Maker Cart

Children ages four to eight can bring their imagination to the table at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. East) Oct. 12 and make a cool creation to take home. Supplies provided. Program runs from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.