Shrimp with avocado salad makes a quick and colourful dinner

Grilled Shrimp with Avocado Salad
Shrimp
2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
1 tbsp dry mustard
1 tsp cracked black pepper
1-1/2 lb (675 g) large shrimp (colossal, 8-12) deveined with shell intact
Salad
2 avocados, cubed
1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips
1 cup (140 g) yellow cherry tomatoes, halved
1 green onion, chopped
1/4 cup (10 g) cilantro leaves
1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil
2 tbsp (30 ml) lime juice
Shrimp
In a large glass dish, combine the oil, mustard and pepper. Add the shrimp and toss to coat thoroughly. Let marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Preheat the grill, setting the burners on high. Oil the grate.
Salad
In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Season the shrimp with salt and grill for 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until cooked. Serve with the avocado salad.
Makes 4 servings.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
Grilled Shrimp with Avocado Salad
Shrimp
2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
1 tbsp dry mustard
1 tsp cracked black pepper
1-1/2 lb (675 g) large shrimp (colossal, 8-12) deveined with shell intact
Salad
2 avocados, cubed
1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips
1 cup (140 g) yellow cherry tomatoes, halved
1 green onion, chopped
1/4 cup (10 g) cilantro leaves
1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil
2 tbsp (30 ml) lime juice
Shrimp
In a large glass dish, combine the oil, mustard and pepper. Add the shrimp and toss to coat thoroughly. Let marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Preheat the grill, setting the burners on high. Oil the grate.
Salad
In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Season the shrimp with salt and grill for 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until cooked. Serve with the avocado salad.
Makes 4 servings.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
Grilled Shrimp with Avocado Salad
Shrimp
2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
1 tbsp dry mustard
1 tsp cracked black pepper
1-1/2 lb (675 g) large shrimp (colossal, 8-12) deveined with shell intact
Salad
2 avocados, cubed
1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips
1 cup (140 g) yellow cherry tomatoes, halved
1 green onion, chopped
1/4 cup (10 g) cilantro leaves
1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil
2 tbsp (30 ml) lime juice
Shrimp
In a large glass dish, combine the oil, mustard and pepper. Add the shrimp and toss to coat thoroughly. Let marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Preheat the grill, setting the burners on high. Oil the grate.
Salad
In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Season the shrimp with salt and grill for 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until cooked. Serve with the avocado salad.
Makes 4 servings.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes