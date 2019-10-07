Put down that takeout menu: Stir-fry basics for home cooks

7. Cook in layers and batches. The secret to great stir-fries (and lots of other cooking methods, like frying and sautéing) is to not crowd the pan, and to leave the food alone between stirs. Giving individual pieces of food a chance to come in direct contact with the hot pan on a continuous basis is the difference between nicely browned pieces and a pile of steamed food. That's why many stir-fry recipes call for cooking ingredients separately or in batches. And because stir-fry food is cut small, cooking goes quickly. So doing it in stages and batches and then combining it all at the end adds only a handful of extra minutes.

8. Add the sauce at the end. Only once your ingredients are cooked do you want to add any liquid. Otherwise, you wouldn't really be stir frying, but braising or poaching. A bit of cornstarch mixed into the sauce will allow it to thicken as it simmers.

9. Make some rice. It's nice to have something to soak up that sauce. Choose any kind of rice you like: white, brown, jasmine, basmati, whichever. Noodles, especially Asian noodles, are another nice base for stir fries.

INGREDIENTS:

Here are a handful of condiments called for in many Asian recipes. Once you get to know them, you can play with them like mad.

- Soy Sauce. Indispensable in Asian cooking (and interesting in non-Asian recipes as well). It packs a rich, salty taste, and is brewed from soybeans and wheat. You can choose regular or less-sodium soy sauce, and if there are gluten intolerances in your family, go for tamari, which is similar but without wheat.

- Sesame Oil. Made from toasted sesame seeds, this oil has a nutlike and aromatic flavour. It's often added at the end of cooking to preserve its wonderful flavour. It's strong, so use in small amounts. Chili sesame oil is a nice way to add that sesame flavour and some heat at the same time. Keep it in the fridge to keep it from getting rancid.

- Hoisin Sauce. A thick, somewhat intense sauce made from ground soybeans and some kind of starch, seasoned with red chilies and garlic. Vinegar, Chinese five-spice and sugar are also commonly added.

- Chili Garlic Sauce. Versatile, spicy and garlicky, as the name suggests. It's got a slightly rough texture, and a dose of tanginess from vinegar.

- Oyster Sauce. Made from oyster extracts combined with sugar, soy sauce, salt and thickeners. This thick, dark brown sauce is a staple in Chinese family-style cooking. Another way to add saltiness and umami (savoriness) to stir fries.

- Fish Sauce, or nam pla in Thai. A basic ingredient in Southeast Asian cuisines, particularly Thai and Vietnamese. It has a pungent odor, but when used in cooking, the flavour is much milder. The aroma comes from the liquid given off by anchovies that have been salted or fermented. This is the kind of thing you might want to keep to yourself until your kids have eaten and enjoyed fish sauce in a recipe.

Two items to keep in the fridge:

- Ginger. Fresh ginger is one of the greatest ingredients in stir fries. Spicy, bracing, uplifting. It's an easy way to add bang-for-your-buck flavour.

- Garlic. Usually finely minced, sometimes thinly sliced.

The base of garlic and ginger heated together in oil is a sign of a terrific stir fry in the making.

By Katie Workman, The Associated Press