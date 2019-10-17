MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough and beyond Oct. 18-20

1. Back in Time History Quest

Explore the history and heritage of the Village of Waterdown during this self-guided scavenger hunt. Clue sheets can be found at flamboroughhistory.com or at the Waterdown Archive and Heritage Society, located at 163 Dundas St. East.

2. Haunted Hamilton Ghost Tours

Learn about the creepy and haunted history of Hamilton and hear the stories of mobsters, murderers and even femme-fatales during a ghost tour Oct. 18 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Meet at the James Street North Armoury, 200 James St. North. For more information, www.haunted-hamilton.com.

3. Factory of Fear

Thrills and chills await at Bizzaro's Factory of Fear, located at 367 Hwy. 5 West. Haunted attraction, which raises money for mental health charities, runs from 7 until 11 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October. Admission is $15.

4. Clean Out Our Cupboard Sale

Crafters delight! Get your hands on fabric for $2 per pound, trim and lace for $0.25 a yard, craft supplies, including flower, beads, yarn, plastic canvas, Christmas decorations and more at the Carlisle United Church (1432 Centre Rd.) Oct. 19. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5. Heritage Society Book Fair

Hosted by the Flamborough Heritage Society, 29th annual book fair features local authors, antique books and publications by area heritage associations. Lunch and refreshments will be available for purchase. Event runs from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr.