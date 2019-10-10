5 things to do at the Rockton World's Fair

More than 60,000 people will flock to the Rockton Fairgrounds this Thanksgiving weekend to enjoy the variety of attractions on offer at the Rockton World's Fair.

The annual fair kicks off Oct. 10 and wraps up Oct. 14. The fairgrounds, located at 812 Old Hwy. 8, are open from 5 until 11 p.m. Oct. 10, from 4 until 10:30 p.m. Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Oct. 14.

Admission costs $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $7 for youth ages six to 15. A weekend pass costs $50 for adults and $20 for children. There's a special Sunday family rate of $35, which grants two adults and up to four children admission to the fair.

With so much on the agenda, the Review asked Rockton Agricultural Society office co-ordinator Katrina Wieczorek and manager Lois James for a list of not-to-be-missed attractions.