5 things to do at the Rockton World's Fair

More than 60,000 people will flock to the Rockton Fairgrounds this Thanksgiving weekend to enjoy the variety of attractions on offer at the Rockton World's Fair.
The annual fair kicks off Oct. 10 and wraps up Oct. 14. The fairgrounds, located at 812 Old Hwy. 8, are open from 5 until 11 p.m. Oct. 10, from 4 until 10:30 p.m. Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Oct. 14.
Admission costs $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $7 for youth ages six to 15. A weekend pass costs $50 for adults and $20 for children. There's a special Sunday family rate of $35, which grants two adults and up to four children admission to the fair.
With so much on the agenda, the Review asked Rockton Agricultural Society office co-ordinator Katrina Wieczorek and manager Lois James for a list of not-to-be-missed attractions.
Here are five things too good to miss at the fair:
Provided by Campbell Amusements, all rides $2 from 5 until 11 p.m. Thursday. Enjoy unlimited rides for $35 on Friday from 4 p.m. onward. Rides open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
"They have big exciting rides," said James.
The Giant Pumpkin Championship takes place at the Meeting Place Oct. 12 starting at 10:30 a.m.
"It is absolutely unbelievable how enormous these pumpkins are," said Wieczorek.
Visit the D.A. Campbell tent – and bring your appetite! Pie eating contests for men, women and couples runs Oct. 12 starting at 3 p.m.
"That's always a fan favourite," said Wieczorek.
Enjoy an up-close and personal experience with heavy horses during this demonstration in the Beverly Heritage Showring Oct. 13 starting at 1 p.m.
"It's not every day you get to be up close and personal with these beautiful animals," said Wieczorek. "The people in that tent provide a ton of information."
Get revved up for the demolition derby in the Beverly Heritage Showring Oct. 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
"Show up early to get a seat – they fill up pretty fast," said Wieczorek.
• • •
