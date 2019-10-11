Tour Flamborough fire stations Thanksgiving Monday

Fire stations across Flamborough are opening their doors to the community Oct. 14.
The open house events, which run from 1 to 4 p.m., come on the heels of Fire Prevention Week.
Guests can visit the fire hall and get up close to the apparatus and equipment. They’ll also learn from local fire crews, who will be sharing fire safety tips and information, with a focus on the leading fire causes in Hamilton — unattended cooking and careless smoking.
Firefighters will also encourage each visitor to plan and practise a home fire escape plan.
Open house events take place at the city’s 28 stations, including:
• Station 24 – Waterdown: 256 Parkside Dr.
• Station 25 – Greensville: 361 Old Brock Rd.
• Station 26 – Lynden: 119 Lynden Rd.
• Station 27 – Rockton: 796 Old Hwy. 8
• Station 28 – Freelton: 1801 Brock Rd.
A thanksgiving food drive will coincide with the open house and guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to food banks.
Fire stations across Flamborough are opening their doors to the community Oct. 14.
The open house events, which run from 1 to 4 p.m., come on the heels of Fire Prevention Week.
Guests can visit the fire hall and get up close to the apparatus and equipment. They’ll also learn from local fire crews, who will be sharing fire safety tips and information, with a focus on the leading fire causes in Hamilton — unattended cooking and careless smoking.
Firefighters will also encourage each visitor to plan and practise a home fire escape plan.
Open house events take place at the city’s 28 stations, including:
• Station 24 – Waterdown: 256 Parkside Dr.
• Station 25 – Greensville: 361 Old Brock Rd.
• Station 26 – Lynden: 119 Lynden Rd.
• Station 27 – Rockton: 796 Old Hwy. 8
• Station 28 – Freelton: 1801 Brock Rd.
A thanksgiving food drive will coincide with the open house and guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to food banks.
Fire stations across Flamborough are opening their doors to the community Oct. 14.
The open house events, which run from 1 to 4 p.m., come on the heels of Fire Prevention Week.
Guests can visit the fire hall and get up close to the apparatus and equipment. They’ll also learn from local fire crews, who will be sharing fire safety tips and information, with a focus on the leading fire causes in Hamilton — unattended cooking and careless smoking.
Firefighters will also encourage each visitor to plan and practise a home fire escape plan.
Open house events take place at the city’s 28 stations, including:
• Station 24 – Waterdown: 256 Parkside Dr.
• Station 25 – Greensville: 361 Old Brock Rd.
• Station 26 – Lynden: 119 Lynden Rd.
• Station 27 – Rockton: 796 Old Hwy. 8
• Station 28 – Freelton: 1801 Brock Rd.
A thanksgiving food drive will coincide with the open house and guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to food banks.