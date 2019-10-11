Tour Flamborough fire stations Thanksgiving Monday

Fire stations across Flamborough are opening their doors to the community Oct. 14.

The open house events, which run from 1 to 4 p.m., come on the heels of Fire Prevention Week.

Guests can visit the fire hall and get up close to the apparatus and equipment. They’ll also learn from local fire crews, who will be sharing fire safety tips and information, with a focus on the leading fire causes in Hamilton — unattended cooking and careless smoking.

Firefighters will also encourage each visitor to plan and practise a home fire escape plan.