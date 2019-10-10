PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

9. "A Mrs. Miracle Christmas" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. "The Oracle" by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)

11. "Killer Instinct" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)

12. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

13. "Imaginary Friend" by Stephen Shbosky (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "The Titanic Secret" by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

15. "A Well-Behaved Woman" by Therese Anne Fowler (St. Martin's Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)

2. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. "The United States of Trump" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

5. "Stillness is the Key" by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

6. "Inside Out" by Demi Moore (Harper)

7. "Where Do I Begin?" by Elvis Duran (Atria)

8. "Over the Top" by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)

9. "Metahuman" by Deepak Chopra (Harmony)

10. "Face It" by Debbie Harry (Dey Street)

11. "When Life Gives You Pears" by Jeannie Gaffigan (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "Fair Play" by Eve Rodsky (G.P. Putnamn's Sons)

13. "Shut Up and Listen" by Tilman Fertitta (Harper Collins Leadership)

14. "Rhythms of Renewal" by Rebekah Lyons (Zondervan)

15. "The Ride of a Lifetime" by Robert Iger (Random House)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Holy Ghost" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Target: Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Vision)

3. "Kisses in the Snow" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

4. "Immortal Born" by Lynsey Sands (Avon)

5. "Look Alive Twenty-Five" by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. "Bullets Don't Argue" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. "Year One" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

8. "Play Dirty" by Sandra Brown (Pocket)

9. "Doctor Sleep" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)

10. "Season of Wonder" by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

11. "Have Brides, Will Travel" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

12. "Toxic Game" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

13. "Courage Under Fire" by Sharon Dunn (Love Inspired)

14. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Dell)

15. "Wild Card" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

2. "The 18th Abduction" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "My Hero Academia, Vol. 12" by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

4. "Embrace Your Weird" by Felicia Day (Gallery)

5. "A Spark of Light" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

6. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

8. "Liar Liar" by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "The Whole Truth" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

11. "It" by Stephen King (Scribner)

12. "The Paris Orphan" by Natasha Lester (Forever)

13. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

14. "Official SAT Study Guide (2020 Edition)" (College Board)

15. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.)

