Frankenstein retold imagines life uploaded to the cloud

“Frankenstein” is one of those books so deeply embedded in the culture it has become part of the language. When Mary Shelley, a character in Jeanette Winterson’s “Frankissstein,” says that she thinks “it may live on,” we smile at the joke.

Winterson can assume our familiarity both with “Frankenstein” and the story of how it was written. We begin here with the famous gathering of friends and lovers at a villa on the shores of Lake Geneva in 1816 that resulted in the monster’s birth and then see that social circle replicated, with a few kinks, in our own time. Dr. Ry Shelley, a trans person, is in love with the scientist Victor Stein, who is working on ways to defeat death by digitizing consciousness.

Every generation imagines its own version of the Frankenstein story. In “Frankissstein” it’s all about the dream of being free of one’s body. This is obviously the grail that Dr. Stein is pursuing, fitting in with the current vogue among tech types for a post-physical existence, consciousness being made digital and uploaded to the cloud. But Ry also rebels against her physical body, most notably in the matter of gender labels.

This desire to break free of the physical is very much the spirit of our own age, and may have something to do with a growing perception that humanity is brushing up against hard limits, but even in the historical sections of the novel Mary Shelley remarks how “our beings struggle in our bodies like light trapped in a jar,” and Victor Frankenstein, her creation come to life, rages against his body while romantically claiming that he is only “Mind. Thought. Spirit. Consciousness.”

Everything in the book pulls on this theme, from the imagery of a liquefying world seeming to loses its materiality before our eyes to the nice comedy of Ron Lord (he’s the Byron figure) creating a line of sex dolls, the absurd reduction of the body without mind or spirit. “Frankissstein” is a thought-provoking book, but also fun.

And yet for all of its lightness and whimsy, there’s something a little sad about this postmodern Prometheus. Victor isn’t trying to create life but prolong it, while the fantasy of escaping one’s body, however fashionable a dream it may be in today’s tech circles, is both childish and narcissistic. We imagine the Frankenstein we want, but in doing so end up with the one we deserve.

