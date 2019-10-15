Waterdown craft show boosts Guy Brown School's music program

With a new season comes the need to decorate.

Now in its third year, the Waterdown Autumn Craft Show will once again support the Guy B. Brown Elementary School music program.

“We’ve gone from having 40 vendors the first year and now we’ve got 65 artists,” said Laura Harris, one of the event organizers.

Along with the handmade jewelry, pottery and crochet items, this year's show will also feature a pet section with six booths selling a variety of pet-related items like natural dog beds, water bowl holders and pet snacks.

“That’s so important these days to keep supporting the arts and supporting music and arts in general.” - Laura Harris

More than 250 vendors applied to sell their wares at the upcoming craft show with organizers doing their best to offer event-goers with a nice variety of sellers, including artisans with unique items.

"Everything is pretty one-of-a-kind," said Harris, adding "We also tried to support local."

Set for Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., the show takes place at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5 West) and funds raised will go toward buying more clarinets and iPads, which will be used to teach students about the technology end to recording music.

“We appreciate how much support we get from all different aspects,” said Matt Skinner, music teacher.

Music teacher Matt Skinner said the school is focused on purchasing more reed instruments, with the clarinet now the most popular at the Braeheid Avenue school.

There are roughly 109 players and only 16 instruments to go around.