Carlisle's Geri Hall brings 'Middle Raged' to Westdale Theatre

Carlisle resident Geri Hall is performing a new show, Middle Raged, at the Westdale Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Hall, who starred on CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes, appears in the two-person show with her cowriter and co-star Gary Pearson, a fellow alumnus of Toronto’s The Second City and writer for 22 Minutes and MadTV, among others.
A Carlisle resident for the past three years, Hall, who left This Hour Has 22 Minutes to have twins, said she and Pearson became closer friends after they both left the show. She said they would hang out and discuss life post-television and family challenges that they faced.
“We found ourselves laughing so hard that we were snorting lattes through our noses,” she said. “At one point, I said we should jot some of this down, because I feel like these would make funny sketches if we ever want to perform together.
“Lo and behold, I think six months after that conversation we had a stack of sketches.”
Pearson said the show is a two-person, Second City-style sketch show with one sketch after another, songs, parodies and physical comedy. Most of the show features the pair as a married couple, although several sketches veer from that to surprise the audience — such as one where they play a raccoon and possum digging through suburban garbage to tell how the family is doing.
“If a sketch doesn’t turn your crank, don’t worry — there’s another one coming in two minutes,” he said. “It’s fast-paced.”
Both Hall and Pearson said the show is a highlight of their careers.
“I feel very lucky as a Canadian performer, I’ve been very fortunate, had a lot of TV work and some great things have happened,” she said. “But honestly, performing this show has been the highlight of my career.”
Pearson said the show grew out of the fact that when they went to comedy shows, they didn’t see the issues and pressures in their lives reflected on stage.
“A lot of comedy is aimed at 20-30 year olds — which is all well and good, but it didn’t really parallel what was happening with us,” he said. “So we wanted to reflect that back to the audience.
Hall said they realized there wasn’t a comedy show about people like them — living normal lives in suburbia.
She said the sketches include topics such as the pressures of paying a mortgage, child-rearing in modern times, taking care of aging relatives — or how to keep it spicy in the bedroom after 25 years of marriage.
“Middle Raged occurred to us as a title, because it summed up everything that was in the show,” she said. “We’re all getting older and we’re getting a little bit pissed off about it.”
The show is directed by Canadian acting veteran Mark Melymick — who served as Hall’s drama teacher in high school — and features musical accompaniment by Jeff Rosenthal.
While the show is mostly aimed at the age 40-65 demographic, Hall said they had 75 college students attend the show — arguably one of their wildest audiences.
“Our audiences have spanned ages 16-90,” Hall said, but added parental discretion is advised as there are some racier bits.
Hall and Pearson will bring Middle Raged to the Westdale Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at thewestdale.ca. For more information about the show, visit middle-raged.com.
