Carlisle's Geri Hall brings 'Middle Raged' to Westdale Theatre

Carlisle resident Geri Hall is performing a new show, Middle Raged, at the Westdale Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Hall, who starred on CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes, appears in the two-person show with her cowriter and co-star Gary Pearson, a fellow alumnus of Toronto’s The Second City and writer for 22 Minutes and MadTV, among others.

A Carlisle resident for the past three years, Hall, who left This Hour Has 22 Minutes to have twins, said she and Pearson became closer friends after they both left the show. She said they would hang out and discuss life post-television and family challenges that they faced.

“We found ourselves laughing so hard that we were snorting lattes through our noses,” she said. “At one point, I said we should jot some of this down, because I feel like these would make funny sketches if we ever want to perform together.

"Honestly, performing this show has been the highlight of my career.” — Geri Hall

“Lo and behold, I think six months after that conversation we had a stack of sketches.”

Pearson said the show is a two-person, Second City-style sketch show with one sketch after another, songs, parodies and physical comedy. Most of the show features the pair as a married couple, although several sketches veer from that to surprise the audience — such as one where they play a raccoon and possum digging through suburban garbage to tell how the family is doing.

“If a sketch doesn’t turn your crank, don’t worry — there’s another one coming in two minutes,” he said. “It’s fast-paced.”

Both Hall and Pearson said the show is a highlight of their careers.

“I feel very lucky as a Canadian performer, I’ve been very fortunate, had a lot of TV work and some great things have happened,” she said. “But honestly, performing this show has been the highlight of my career.”

Pearson said the show grew out of the fact that when they went to comedy shows, they didn’t see the issues and pressures in their lives reflected on stage.