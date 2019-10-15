Heather Smith wins $50,000 kids’ lit prize for Ebb & Flow

Children’s books were celebrated on Tuesday evening with more than $100,000 in prizes given to authors and illustrators at the TD Canadian Children’s Literature Awards gala in Toronto celebrating English language books.
The big winner was Heather Smith for her middle-grade novel “Ebb & Flow” (Kids Can Press), which took the $50,000 main prize. Other winners were:
In total, $112,500 was awarded. An additional $72,500 will be awarded at a gala event in Montreal on November 7 with the Prix TD de littérature canadienne pour l’enfance et la jeunesse and the Prix Harry Black de l’album jeunesse.
The awards are administered by the Canadian Children’s Book Centre, which was founded in 1976 to support the reading, writing and illustrating of Canadian books for young readers.
