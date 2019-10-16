Give breaded chicken cutlets a tasty twist with peanut sauce

3/4 cup (115 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

3 eggs

2 1/2 cups (200 g) panko breadcrumbs

Sauce

1 can (14 oz/398 ml) coconut milk

1/4 cup (60 ml) unsweetened peanut butter

2 tbsp (30 ml) red curry paste

1 tbsp (15 ml) soy sauce

1/4 cup (40 g) roasted peanuts, chopped

Chicken

In a large bowl, combine the curry paste, peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, fish sauce and sugar. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Cover and let marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 425 F (220 C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a shallow dish, place the flour. In a second shallow dish, lightly beat the eggs. In a third shallow dish, place the breadcrumbs.

Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting the excess drip off. Dredge in the flour, shaking off any excess. Dip into the beaten eggs, letting the excess drip off. Then press into the breadcrumbs and coat well. You can freeze the chicken at this point, if desired. Place the cutlets side by side on the baking sheet and drizzle with oil.

Bake for 20 minutes, turning halfway through (see note).

Sauce

Meanwhile, in a small pot, bring the coconut milk, peanut butter, curry paste and soy sauce to a boil while whisking. Simmer for 2 minutes.

Serve the chicken cutlets with the sauce and sprinkle with the peanuts. Serve with broccoli and rice, if desired.

Note: For crispier cutlets, cook them two at a time in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat in 3 tbsp (45 ml) of oil, turning them over often.

Let the frozen cutlets thaw before cooking them in a skillet. Frozen cutlets will take 30 minutes to bake in the oven.

Makes 8 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes