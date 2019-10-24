MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Oct. 25-27

1. Godspell

“Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord” for a performance of Broadway musical classic Godspell at Copetown United Church, 2218 Governors Rd. It premieres at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 with two more shows set for 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 905-627-9460.

2. Line Dancing

Grab your friends – and dancing shoes, it's time for line dancing at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 616 Dundas St. East, Oct. 25. Tammy for Boots 'n Spurs will lead the steps. Basic instruction runs from 7 until 7:30 p.m. and the dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments served. Cost is $10.

3. Haunted Halloween

Are you looking for a unique Halloween destination to have some fun with family and friends? Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.) is the place to be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, when guests will enjoy shadow play, a trip down the pumpkin path and much more. Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6.50 for youth.

4. Studio Open House

Local artist Monika Schaefer will once again open her studio up for a fall sale. Items include sculptures, vases, purses, wire wrap art and a myriad of other artistic delights. The event takes place at the artist's Pottery and Fibre Art Studio, 2 Palomino Dr. in Carlisle Oct. 26-27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. Fiddling through the Seasons

Puslinch Fiddle Orchestra presents Fiddling Through the Seasons, an old-time country fiddle music and variety show at Duff's Presbyterian Church (319 Brock Rd. South in Puslinch) at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $12 for youth. Door prizes and refreshments. All proceeds boost Duff's Church, music team and Alzheimer's Society. Call for tickets.