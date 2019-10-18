Waterdown singer-songwriter Sinclair to hit the stage in Hamilton

A Waterdown singer-songwriter who was the victim of an attack at Lime Ridge Mall earlier this month will perform in Hamilton Saturday evening.

Elizabeth Saucier, who performs as Sinclair, is taking the stage at Culantro Peruvian Cookery on Oct. 19 from 7-10 p.m. the event features a four-course meal with music between the courses, courtesy of Saucier.

“I’m really excited to perform some of this music for the audience,” said Saucier, who said she will perform music from her debut album, Luci, as well as interpretations of some of her favourite classics and music from a variety of artists ranging from Leonard Cohen and Trent Reznor to Taylor Swift. "It has a very important message, and I am very proud to share it."

Originally from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Saucier has lived in Waterdown since 2016 and the 33-year-old said she performs folk, rock, blues and country.

“Honestly, I can pretty much sing any style of music,” she said, but said she primarily performs folk rock and country.

In the Oct. 8 incident at Lime Ridge Mall, the artist and a bandmate were leaving the Hamilton Mountain shopping mall when Saucier said they had an altercation with a group of youth that led to them being allegedly assaulted by a group of youth in the parking lot on the west side of the mall.

Saucier’s bandmate was reportedly kicked and punched repeatedly by the group and was left with minor injuries - including a concussion and lacerations. She alleged one of the youth who was not involved in the fight pulled a knife from his pocket.

After she saw the knife, Saucier said she lunged at the youth and he ran away. Police have arrested a 15-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old and each faces charges of assault with a weapon.

Since the assault, she has been writing to calm down and also plans to work towards raising awareness about youth violence in Hamilton, including speaking to victims of youth violence to work toward solutions.

Speaking to her music career, Saucier said for 10 years she sang in private because when she was 17 years old her boyfriend told her that she sucked.