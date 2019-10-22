Frighteningly good reads to curl up and chill with

Ghosts, alternate worlds, time machines and more mark these fanciful new novels.

Imaginary Friend, Stephen Chbosky

Stephen Chbosky’s first novel, 1999’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” gained a cult following, found its way onto school curriculums and sold well over a million copies. Then it had a happy second life as a movie. Now, two decades on, comes his second book, a 700-page horror opus centring on a young boy — the imaginary friend is a voice in his head — who disappears in the woods for six days and returns as the earthly agent in a monumental battle between good (“the nice man”) and evil (“the hissing lady”). “Imaginary Friend” is getting enthusiastic reviews everywhere.

The First Time Lauren Pailing Died, Alyson Rudd

Lauren is a perfectly ordinary child, except she sees shafts of light that give her a glimpse into worlds very much like her own but subtly different. Her first death comes when she tumbles off the back of a jeep at age 13. In a parallel reality, she survives the crash, albeit a bit disoriented. Meanwhile, her parents and neighbours mourn her death in her former existence. An ambitious debut by a British author using quantum multiverse theory to remind us that every ending marks a new beginning.

Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts, Kate Racculia

Before his death, Vincent Pryce, a billionaire with a fondness for the occult, devises a spooky scavenger hunt that galvanizes Bostonians because it offers a huge payout. One of the participants is Tuesday Mooney, an acerbic and quirky young woman who loves “sick thrills,” by which she means anything touching on horror and the supernatural. An entertaining third novel about ghosts, grieving and friendship. Just the story for All Hallows.

The Ten Thousand Doors of January, Alix E. Harrow

Magical doors that open from one reality into another are at the heart of this story about a girl named January Scaller who lives in the early 1900s on the estate of Mr. Locke, a wealthy collector, on the shore of Lake Champlain. On the verge of her 17th birthday, our mixed-race heroine (an “in-between sort of thing”) discovers “The Ten Thousand Doors,” an old leather-bound book that opens portals to danger, mystery, love and adventure. A young adult might like this one.

Fanny and the Mystery in the Grieving Forest, Rune Christiansen, translated Kari Dickson