A different kind of food and drink pairing

Beer-Braised Rabbit
4 rabbit legs
1/4 cup (55 g) butter
10 green onions, chopped
1 bottle (12 oz/341 ml) pale ale
1 can (10 oz/284 ml) condensed chicken broth
2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup
In a large skillet or pot over medium heat, brown the rabbit legs in the butter. Add the green onions and mix thoroughly.
Add the beer, broth and maple syrup. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over medium heat for 1 hour 30 minutes or until the meat is fork tender. Season with salt and pepper.
Serve with roasted Jerusalem artichokes or fresh pasta.
Makes 4 servings.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
