MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Nov. 1-3

1. Learn to Quilt

Learn to quilt with the help of the talented Flamborough Seniors Centre quilters Nov. 1 from 1 until 3:30 p.m. at the Seniors Centre, 163 Dundas St. East. Everyone is welcome.

2. Loaves and Wishes Bazaar

Stock up on tasty goodies and get a jump start on your Christmas list from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr. In addition to the bake shoppe, deli counter and attic treasures, a raffle will be held featuring prizes from artisans.

3. Millgrove Church Fall Bazaar

Plenty of unique treasures can be found at the fall bazaar at the Millgrove Community Centre, 855 Millgrove Sideroad Nov. 2. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. shop fresh produce, baked good, deli items, games, books, puzzles and more. Animal Adoptions of Flamborough will also man a table.

4. Gift Shoppe and Country Café

Shop for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts during the Gift Shoppe and Country Café event that runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Church Flamborough (92 Hwy. 8, Greensville), where you can also enjoy a delicious lunch.

5. Teen Challenge Choir