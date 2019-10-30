Brogden's offers up fresh fare for families in Waterdown

Family has always been important to Mark Brogden.

With the very recent opening of his new family restaurant, Brogden and the rest of his team are looking to pair a family-friendly atmosphere with fresh ingredients and mouth-watering flavours.

“Owning a restaurant has always been a bit of a dream,” he said of Brogden's Restaurant, which replaces Angel's Diner in Waterdown's Village Plaza.

Brogden and his wife saw an opportunity with what is now the former Angel’s Diner. When his son Mike joined the team as head chef, the Brogdens became restaurateurs.

The Hamilton Street North eatery held a soft launch and will remain open for the rest of the year. In January, the restaurant's interior will undergo a complete renovation.

“We want to cater to the young families of the town and their children,” said Brogden. “We put a lot of thought into the children’s menu — it’s not just hotdogs and grilled cheese sandwiches. Everything, all of the food in the restaurant, is fresh food."

The kids menu features childhood favourites such as chicken strips, pasta with a house tomato sauce, grilled chicken and grilled cheese made with real cheddar on whole grain bread.

For the adults, there's an assortment of gourmet dishes, including a stuffed apple and brie burger, vegetarian lasagna, stuffed bone-in pork chop and 10-ounce New York strip loin.

“The burgers are all handmade fresh daily,” said Brogden, noting that even the chicken breasts used for tenders are hand cut.

So far, the Brogdens' restaurant has been well received by customers. While they look forward to updating the interior of the eatery, the family is first focused on getting customers trying and enjoying their food.