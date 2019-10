Allison Moorer details tragic family legacy in memoir

NASHVILLE — For years, singer-songwriter Allison Moorer was hesitant to talk publicly about the death of her parents when she was just 14. But after becoming a mother, she decided to finally address her family's tragic legacy.

In her new memoir "Blood," out on Tuesday, Moorer uses a lyrical, poetic approach to dig through her memories of her parents and the scars left over after their murder-suicide in 1986 in rural Alabama.

Moorer, whose sister is Grammy-winning singer Shelby Lynne, says it took several years to finish the book because she would become overwhelmed.

She says she is still left with questions about who her parents were, but she has made peace with that fact in the writing of the book.