'I don’t wish it on anyone'': Waterdown family to hold fundraiser Nov. 9 for health costs

Since November 2018, the lives of one Waterdown family have been turned upside down.
Derrick Gerritsen, 28, was diagnosed with stage 3 kidney disease, a complication of his type 1 diabetes. A month later, he experienced renal failure and severe nephrotic syndrome — which included gaining more than 50 pounds of fluid.
“It’s definitely — I don’t wish it on anyone,” his wife Stephanie Gerritsen said of the experience. Since the renal failure, Derrick has been in the intensive care unit on four occasions. “This year alone, he’s been in the hospital for easily 120 days.”
Gerritsen is currently at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital doing the transplant workup for a kidney and pancreas transplant, which will take place at an undetermined time at Toronto General Hospital.
She said that in order to get the transplant, Gerritsen requires someone be deceased and donate the organs, because doctors would prefer they come from the same individual.
“We’re just going through the steps for that, but he is really struggling to make it there,” she said, adding that there isn’t a firm timeline for when the transplant may take place.
After coming off life support following his health crisis in December 2018, Derrick was having a very difficult time breathing and required a tracheostomy — a procedure that involves creating an opening in the neck in order to place a tube into a person's windpipe, allowing them to breathe.
She said the tracheostomy supplies are very expensive — and funding to buy them is limited.
“They only give us $750 every three months for his trach supplies,” she said. “But one trach — just the one piece — is $250.
“So most people that have trachs — they run out halfway through the month.”
While some parts of the equipment can be used for several weeks, the outer tube requires changing and sterilizing every day or two.
To help make ends meet and cover the high costs of his various treatments, Gerritsen’s family is hosting a fundraising event Nov. 9 at the Waterdown Legion.
“He’s not able to work because he’s constantly in and out of the hospital,” she said of the fundraiser, adding that there will be an educational component including supplies and information from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Kidney Foundation of Canada and the Trillium Gift of Life Network.
She added that they are also hoping to raise money to be able to stay in Toronto while Derrick undergoes his transplant, as they are anticipating taking a couple of weeks off work to be close by.
The family also started a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised $8,757. It can be found at gofundme.com/f/derrickgerritsensdiabetesandtransplantfund.
Derrick Gerritsen’s Kidney and Pancreas Fundraiser runs from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 9. The baseball-themed event will include a silent auction, games, a cash bar and more.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the door or can be purchased via e-transfer to stephaniegerritsen.01@gmail.com.
