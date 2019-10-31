'I don’t wish it on anyone'': Waterdown family to hold fundraiser Nov. 9 for health costs

Since November 2018, the lives of one Waterdown family have been turned upside down.

Derrick Gerritsen, 28, was diagnosed with stage 3 kidney disease, a complication of his type 1 diabetes. A month later, he experienced renal failure and severe nephrotic syndrome — which included gaining more than 50 pounds of fluid.

“It’s definitely — I don’t wish it on anyone,” his wife Stephanie Gerritsen said of the experience. Since the renal failure, Derrick has been in the intensive care unit on four occasions. “This year alone, he’s been in the hospital for easily 120 days.”

Gerritsen is currently at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital doing the transplant workup for a kidney and pancreas transplant, which will take place at an undetermined time at Toronto General Hospital.

"I don’t wish it on anyone." — Stephanie Gerritsen

She said that in order to get the transplant, Gerritsen requires someone be deceased and donate the organs, because doctors would prefer they come from the same individual.

“We’re just going through the steps for that, but he is really struggling to make it there,” she said, adding that there isn’t a firm timeline for when the transplant may take place.

After coming off life support following his health crisis in December 2018, Derrick was having a very difficult time breathing and required a tracheostomy — a procedure that involves creating an opening in the neck in order to place a tube into a person's windpipe, allowing them to breathe.

She said the tracheostomy supplies are very expensive — and funding to buy them is limited.

“They only give us $750 every three months for his trach supplies,” she said. “But one trach — just the one piece — is $250.

“So most people that have trachs — they run out halfway through the month.”