Usher in the festive season with these holidays bazaars in Flamborough

Location and Venue: 92 Hwy. 8, Greensville (Christ Church Flamborough)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Several different vendors selling their products. All proceeds from the vendor fees, door prize ticket sales, refreshments, and purchases from photos with Santa will be donated to Hamilton McMaster Children's Hospital.

Location and Venue: 2339 Concession 5 West, Flamborough (Sheffield Community Centre)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lots on offer, including penny sale, baked goods, forgotten treasures, Christmas room, crafts room, book nook, Capital prize draw and much more.

Location and Venue: 715 Centre Road, Waterdown (St. Thomas the Apostle Church)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featuring a silent auction, cookie walk, preserves, bake and craft table.

Location and Venue: 1283 Old Hwy. 8, Flamborough (Sheffield United Church)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Price: Breakfast costs $10 for adults, $5 for kids (6-12)

Gifts, baking, wine raffle, silent auction, basket raffle, penny sale, meat pies, café and much more. Invite your family and friends. Parking at rear of church at 182 Main St. North.

Location and Venue: 157 Mill St. North, Waterdown (Grace Anglican Church)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An exhibition and sale of work by the Westover artists. Featuring homemade bake tables and crafts from the very talented ladies of the Flamborough Seniors Centre.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas Street East, Waterdown (Flamborough Seniors Centre)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Come early for best selection of baked goods, deli, jams, jellies and pickles. Our evergreen wreaths are always popular. New this year: local artisans and vendors. Light lunch at the Cranberry Café.

Location and Venue: 9 Beverly St. East, St. George (St. George United Church)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shop deli items, cabbage rolls, quiche, pies, baking, canning, crafts, gifts, personal and household items. Check out washable fabric grocery produce bags. Country Kitchen, silent auction, penny sale and vintage Sarah Coventry Jewelry also featured.

Location and Venue: 1432 Centre Rd, Carlisle (Carlisle United Church)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seasonal favourites all day long and into the evening, dinner and live auction. Dinner served at 5 p.m. Live auction begins at 7 p.m. with pre-registration at 6:45 p.m.

Location and Venue: 542 Ofield Rd. North, Flamborough (Providence Christian School)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shop Christmas greens and décor, vintage items, artisan room and more. Enjoy games, face painting and food.

Location and Venue: 497 Millgrove Side Road, Millgrove (Grace Christian School)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enjoy a quality selection of handmade crafts and gifts in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Quilts, sewing, knitting, handmade cards, hand-painted glassware, Christmas decorations, ceramics, woodburning and much more. Tea room, lunch, and pie table.

Location and Venue: 2295 Old Troy Rd., Flamborough (Women's Institute Hall)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shop handmade crafts by local artisans, enjoy handcrafted perogies and cabbage rolls in the lunch cafe.

Location and Venue: 89 Freelton Rd., Freelton (Marian Hall)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featuring a wide variety of artists, artisans and vendors. Shop woodworking, jewelry, quilting, stained glass, soap, canning, fiber arts, lavender products and more.

Location and Venue: 1432 Centre Rd., Carlisle (Carlisle United Church)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Come and buy homemade Christmas goodies. You choose the type and how many you wish to purchase. Sale starts at 10 a.m. and goes until goodies are sold out.

Location and Venue: 92 Hwy. 8, Greensville (Christ Church Flamborough)

Event date and time: Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A unique shopping experience at the 6th annual event. Shop for the perfect gifts, including antiques, artisan wares, crafts and more. Santa and friends, and activities for the kids.

Location and Venue: 367 Hwy. 5 West, Dundas (Mizeners Antiques and Flea Market)

Event date and time: Sunday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Featuring special release ciders, hot food and great local artisans selling their handmade home decor, pop art, jewelry and woodworking, sustainable kitchen supplies, decadent preserves, vegan chocolate and more. Enjoy food, music, holiday spirit.

Location and Venue: 84 8th Concession Rd. East, Carlisle (West Avenue Cider)

Event date and time: Sunday, Dec. 8 from 12 to 6 p.m.