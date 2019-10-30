Pressure cooker lentil and squash curry a veggie showcase

1 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp ground turmeric

Toppings

Plain yogurt

Cilantro leaves

Naan bread

In the pressure cooker, combine all of the ingredients except for the toppings. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and select the Bean function. Set the machine to cook for 18 minutes.

Let the pressure release and remove the lid. Mix well and adjust the seasoning.

When ready to serve, garnish the curry with the yogurt and cilantro. Serve with the naan bread.

Note: We strongly recommend the manual pressure release. The automatic pressure release will overcook the squash.

Makes 6 servings.

